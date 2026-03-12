Marquez Brothers International, Inc's. Brands Win Best of Class for Cheese and Yogurt at 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquez Brothers International, Inc. a family-owned company and leading manufacturer and distributor of authentic quality branded Hispanic products in the United States, announced that two of its leading dairy brands, including its flagship brand, El Mexicano® Brand and its latest acquired YoGusto® Brand , received multiple awards at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest , one of the dairy industry's most prestigious global competitions.

El Mexicano® Brand Award Winners

El Mexicano® Cotija wins Best of Class Latin American Hard Style Cheeses El Mexicano® Saborico® wins 2nd Place in Drinkable Cultured Products Yogusto® takes Best of Class in Drinkable Cultured Products

The El Mexicano® Brand , known for its portfolio of authentic Mexican cheeses and traditional dairy products, received the following recognitions:

Best of Class (First Place)

El Mexicano® Queso Cotija

Second Place

El Mexicano® Guava Drinkable Yogurt

Third Place

El Mexicano ® Queso Fresco Casero ®

Queso Fresco Casero El Mexicano ® Queso Fresco Cremoso

Queso Fresco Cremoso El Mexicano ® Requesón

Requesón El Mexicano® Crema Mexicana

The awards highlight the brand's continued leadership in authentic Mexican dairy products and its commitment to delivering traditional flavors with consistent quality and freshness.

YoGusto® Brand Award Winners

The YoGusto® brand , Marquez Brothers International's line of drinkable yogurts and cultured dairy beverages inspired by Latin American flavors, also received top recognition in several categories.

Best of Class (First Place)

YoGusto ® Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Mango

Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Mango YoGusto® Drinkable Yogurt Cultured Milk – Kumis

Third Place

YoGusto ® Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Guanábana

Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Guanábana YoGusto ® Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Mango

Drinkable Yogurt Low-Fat Mango YoGusto® Drinkable Yogurt Cultured Milk – Coffee

The awards underscore the growing success of the YoGusto® brand within the expanding drinkable yogurt category and its focus on distinctive flavor offerings.

Products from both brands earned Best of Class, Second Place and Third Place honors, recognizing excellence in flavor, quality and craftsmanship among thousands of entries from dairy producers around the world.

"We are honored to have both the El Mexicano® Brand and the YoGusto® Brand recognized on such a respected global stage," said Gustavo Marquez JR CEO / President of Marquez Brothers. "These awards reflect our team's commitment and dedication to producing high-quality dairy products that celebrate authentic flavors while meeting the evolving tastes of today's consumers."

About Marquez Brothers International, Inc.

Marquez Brothers International, Inc. (MBI) is a family-owned company and a leading producer of authentic Hispanic dairy products in the United States. Founded in 1981, the company manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traditional cheeses, creams, drinkable yogurts, and cultured dairy beverages inspired by Latin American flavors. Through brands including its flagship El Mexicano® brand and the YoGusto® brand, MBI delivers high-quality, culturally authentic products to consumers nationwide.

