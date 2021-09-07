Marquis Who's Who Celebrates Latin American Leaders in September's Maker's List

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the honorees selected for its September Maker's List, celebrating Latin American Leaders. The Maker's Lists are directed by Erica Lee, CEO of MWW. These lists aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"We cannot emphasize enough, the importance of the Latin American Leaders list," said Erica Lee, CEO of MWW. "According to the 2019 U.S. Census, there were over 60.6 million people claiming Hispanic descent, which accounted for 18.5% of the U.S. population." Lee continued, "The impact Latin Americans have on America is evident in nearly every aspect of our lives, so it was long overdue for Marquis to spotlight extraordinary members of the community in this manner."

The MWW Maker's List series began in January 2021 with Thought Leaders and progressed to include African American Catalysts for Change, Women Luminaries, Business and Finance Leaders, Influencers in STEM and AAPI, LGBTQ+ Catalysts for Change, and Attorneys, Activists and Agents of Change. MWW Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee of 13 individuals to bring into focus outstanding thought leaders and change-makers across industries. Members of the selection committee hail from diverse professional backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, law, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media.

The Latin American Leaders list includes:

Dolores Huerta : Huerta is a co-founder, alongside Cesar Chavez , of the National Farmworkers Association (now the United Farm Workers). Celebrated for being an American labor leader and civil rights activist, Huerta is recognized as a paradigm to many in the Latin American community and has earned several accolades in light of her service to and advocacy for workers', immigrants' and women's rights. In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama .

The full Latin American Leaders list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Antonio Neri

Ariel Torres

Diana Taurasi

Dolores Huerta

Edward James Olmos

Elena Medo

Ellen Ochoa

Eva Longoria

Eva Mendes

Evelyn Cisneros

Flavia Pease

France A. C ó rdova

rdova Francisco La Rosa

George Lopez

Gloria Estefan

Isabel Allende

Isaias J. Rivera

Jaime Contreras

Jane L. Delgado

Joe Quesada

Jorge P é rez

rez Jos é Andr é s

Andr s Jose Ramiro Cruz L ó pez

pez Juan Felipe Herrera

Juan M. Tapia-Mendoza

Laurie Hernandez

Linda Ronstadt

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Marcelo Claure

Marco Rubio

Maria Contreras-Sweet

Mar í a Elena Salinas

a Mayra Vasquez

Miguel Cardona

Nathalie Rayes

Patricia Engel

Ramiro Cavazos

Ramona Ortega

Rea Ann Silva

Rita Moreno

Robert Rodriguez

Rosario Dawson

Sof í a Vergara

a Vergara Sonia Sotomayor

Sylvia Mendez

Tony Jimenez

Wendy Garcia

Yiselle Santos Rivera

Zo ë Yadira Salda ñ a

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List for September: Power Players in Philanthropy. The list pays homage to individuals whose tireless and selfless contributions to charitable organizations have aided in the betterment of society on local, national and international scales.

The Power Players in Philanthropy list includes:

Gordon and Betty Moore : The Moores are the founders of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Established in 2000 to support scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvement and preservation of the San Francisco Bay Area , the foundation awards around $270 million in grants each year. The foundation has also partnered with Lyda Hill Philanthropies to support communities by providing knowledge on a comprehensive toolkit on COVID-19 testing and testing services, launched by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Lifetime giving of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation exceeds $5.15 billion .

The full Power Players in Philanthropy list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill and Rebecca Rau

Brock Pierce

Charles Koch

Chuck Feeney

Darren Walker

Deloris Jordan

Dolly Parton

Dont é L. Gibbs

L. Gibbs Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown

Gary Paul Wright

Gordon and Betty Moore

Jean Shafiroff

Jim Simons

Lynn and Stacy Schusterman

MacKenzie Scott

Marcy Syms

Mark Zuckerberg

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Jordan

Oprah Winfrey

Philip and Penelope Knight

Rajiv "Raj" J. Shah

Robert F. Smith

Shirley and Walter Wang

Tim Gill

Tom Joyner

Tyler Perry

Warren Buffett

Yolanda Johnson

