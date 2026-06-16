Marquis Who's Who Honors Brian E. McWeeney, DMin, for Impact in Ministry

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Brian E. McWeeney, DMin, for his impact in ministry. Father McWeeney has a distinguished career as a Roman Catholic priest and director within the Archdiocese of New York. Recognized as a Top Professional in the field, the honor highlights more than five decades of ministry, scholarship and interfaith leadership.

Early Inspiration and Lifelong Calling

Brian McWeeney

Father McWeeney credits his Catholic upbringing for his chosen vocation. "In those days, women wanted their daughters to be nuns or their sons to be priests," he said. His mother was among that group of women.

Additionally, the nuns who taught the children demonstrated love and fidelity. The parish priests were also a source of inspiration for modeling service. "We'd be playing out in the street, and the priest would jump out of the rectory, get into the car and go to the hospital because someone was in need," Father McWeeney said.

Ordained on May 26, 1973, Father McWeeney entered the seminary at age 13 and dedicated 12 years to high school and college formation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy in 1969 and a Master of Divinity in 1972 from St. Joseph Seminary and College in Dunwoodie, Yonkers, New York. He later completed a Master of Education with a focus on pastoral counseling at Iona University and a Doctor of Ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1997.

Leadership in the Archdiocese of New York

Father McWeeney most recently served as director of the Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs for the Archdiocese of New York from 2017 until his retirement in 2025. In that role, he managed interfaith and ecumenical relations, working with ministers, rabbis and imams. He represented the cardinal at community service events, supported ethnic apostolates and helped organize Hispanic Masses.

Father McWeeney's collaboration with Lutheran communities on housing and issues for those in need extended more than 30 years. In recognition of his efforts, Lutherans established the Brian McWeeney Center for Education and Cultural Change. Additionally, the Knights of Columbus created the Brian McWeeney Award to honor priests who exemplify service to the church and the community. He also serves as New York state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus.

From 2011 to 2013, Father McWeeney directed the archdiocese's adult faith formation, developing seminars in theology and moral theology. Earlier, he served as pastor of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church from 2008 to 2011. In that capacity, he oversaw construction and renewal projects while emphasizing a family atmosphere within the parish.

Scholarship, Teaching and National Dialogue

Following ordination, Father McWeeney taught religious educators and spent more than 13 years instructing candidates in the Catholic diaconate program. His academic contributions include writing "The History of Cathedral College" in 1978. Additionally, he wrote commemorative histories for Sacred Heart Church in Staten Island.

Father McWeeney participated in significant religious discussions through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, with particular involvement in Catholic-Jewish dialogue. He also served as an auditor and was recommended to Rome as a rescript judge. During Buddhist-Catholic dialogue sessions in Castel Gandolfo, he met Pope Francis. "I'm a kid from Manhattan, and I never thought I would be exchanging dialogue with the Holy Father, Pope Francis," he said.

Throughout his ministry, Father McWeeney has emphasized connection and guidance. "Being Irish helps because we love to talk," Father McWeeney said. "So, when people come to the rectory, they want to feel welcome, listened to and appreciated." In the coming years, he looks forward to creating positive spaces where people come together to share a meal and exchange ideas.

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