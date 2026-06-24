UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors David J. DePorter, DDS, for excellence in dentistry. Dr. DePorter has completed over five decades of service and is recognized as a Top Professional in the field. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated excellence in leadership, education and a dedication to improving nationwide dental healthcare.

Nationwide Progress in Dental Care

Marquis Who's Who

Dr. DePorter currently serves as the chief dental officer at Centene Corporation's subsidiary, Centene Dental Services. Since 2022, he has overseen a team of more than 20 dental clinical directors responsible for reviewing claims and guiding policy development. His work with Centene health plan medical directors is helping to integrate dental services into Centene's broader healthcare programs. His work has improved access to quality dental care for underserved communities nationwide.

Prior to joining Centene, he founded and led DePorter Consulting Group Inc. for more than two decades, providing strategic guidance to dental organizations. He also served as managing partner at Brio Consulting Partners LLC in West Palm Beach, Florida, from 2004 to 2011, where he collaborated with healthcare professionals to develop practical dental and health management solutions.

Leadership Across Healthcare Sectors

Earlier in his career, Dr. DePorter held several executive positions that expanded his expertise in both clinical and administrative operations. As chief operating officer of V-Ha.com from 2000 to 2002, he managed company operations and expanded employee benefit programs online. From 1999 to 2000, he served as regional vice president of sales and marketing at CompBenefits, where he worked to enhance the company's national presence.

Between 1994 and 1998, Dr. DePorter was vice president at Cigna Dental after serving as general manager of dental and major medical products at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. In that capacity, he managed product development and strategic planning.

Passion for Learning and Public Health

A key moment in Dr. DePorter's career came in 1986 when he was selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Dental Services Research Fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles. This two-year program deepened his health policy knowledge and strengthened his commitment to public health research.

Dr. DePorter's academic achievements also reflect his dedication to lifelong learning. He completed a residency in general dentistry at Community Smiles in Miami in 2011 and earned a Master of Public Health in health services administration from UCLA in 1988. He also has a Master of Science in health professions education from the University of Illinois Chicago, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Northern Illinois University.

Leadership Built on Family Values

Throughout his career, Dr. DePorter has credited his success to the values instilled in him by his parents. "My mother was very value-based in how you treat people," he says. "My father was very driven to excel at what he did and constantly reminded me to always perform with excellence in mind." He continues to apply those lessons in his work by guiding his team with integrity and purpose.

Additionally, Dr. DePorter remains active in several professional organizations. These groups include the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, the American Association of Dental Consultants and the South Florida District Dental Association.

Family, Faith and Fulfillment

Through his five children, seven grandchildren, a patient and supportive fiancée, and a loving God, Dr. DePorter finds fulfillment in his family life and professional accomplishments. "I've been blessed to have worked with some very strong and talented leaders in the various companies where I've worked during my career," he says. "In many respects, God planted special people in my path."

Looking to the future, Dr. DePorter aims to continue strengthening Centene's dental division, while mentoring the next generation of leaders. His commitment to advancing dental healthcare and improving outcomes for underserved populations remains central to his work. "We're making such a huge contribution, and we do it with smiles on our faces," he says.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who