UNIONDALE, New York, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Henrietta V. England as a financial consultant, acknowledging her expertise in education and coaching. With nearly 40 years of professional experience, Ms. England actively builds pathways for self-sufficiency that help others reach their full potential. More than just a financial guide, she ensures that her clients have the resources they need to achieve long-term growth and stability.

Henrietta V. England (PRNewsfoto/Marquis Who’s Who)

Ms. England began her career as a customer service consultant with Nelson Brothers Furniture Co. in 1983. She remained until 1987, later becoming a senior banker and mortgage loan officer at LaSalle Bank and Bank of America from 1994 to 2008. During this time, she also pursued an education, completing an Associate of Applied Science at Pikes Peak Community College in 1996.

Finding Direction at Tri-Fold Connections LLC

Building from experience in the mortgage loan space, Ms. England was appointed vice president and branch manager at Standard Bank & Trust in 2008. A few years later, she began working for Ford Motor Co., where she remains today. In 2019, she also founded Tri-Fold Connections LLC and works daily as a financial consultant while managing the day-to-day operations of her company.

Upholding sustainable success at Tri-Fold Connections LLC, Ms. England is expanding her vision with a heart for marginalized communities across America. In 2025, she founded her nonprofit Vision of Hope Community Kingdom Learning and Worship Center. It is a biproduct of Tri-Fold Connections LLC with a mission to empower others with inclusive pathways to learning and development within the community.

A Focus on Community Mission

At Vision of Hope Community Kingdom Learning and Worship Center, Ms. England is committed to addressing homelessness, hopelessness and food insecurity by empowering people through shelter, support services, teaching life, professional development, budgeting, saving and investment skills, creating pathways to personal growth and independence. During this process, the center will provide core financial literacy courses, mental health support and instruction in AI technology and practical applications.

"Our mission is to support men, women and children who need a helping hand," Ms. England explained. "We target underserved populations and communities across America, areas that lack access to essential services … often due to geographic, socioeconomic or systemic barriers."

Advocating for Financial Awareness

As a financial adviser, Ms. England is quick to assert the importance of spending awareness. Regardless of whether someone is making money, there is a disparity between what one can afford to spend and what one is already spending. Amid today's high inflation, market participants should be aware that they are receiving less but paying more, even for essential services.

Ms. England writes of this and other financial subjects as the author of "The Art of Budgeting and The Journey to Financial Freedom Journal," "Take Ownership," and "Is There a Secret to Success" (Money Matters Mondays – Building Kingdom Wealth), published through Vision Publishing House since 2021.

Ambition for the Future

Moving forward, Ms. England hopes to grow Tri-Fold Connections LLC's presence by instituting Tri-Fold Connections Credit Union, a multi-purpose center hosting arts and entertainment and Vision of Hope Community Kingdom Learning and Worship Center's Early Childhood Education Center. She and the foundational members aspire to close the generational wealth gap and provide housing, land, life skills and training for those in need. These individuals will be able to find resources through Vision of Hope's current social media platforms (YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram).

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Marquis Who's Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 - 6946

[email protected]

www.marquiswhoswho.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980463/Henrietta_V_England.jpg

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who