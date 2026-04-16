Marquis Who's Who Honors Mary Farinella for Leadership in Health Care Finance and Administration

Byline: Matthew Kayser

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Mary Farinella for her contributions to health care finance, as well as her leadership in community and academic physician compensation and contracting. She has been selected based on her professional achievements, visibility and longstanding commitment to collaboration and service within complex health care systems.

About Mary Farinella

Mary Farinella

Ms. Farinella is a senior financial analyst at SSM Health in St. Louis, where she has served since 2014. In this role, she works closely with business leaders across physician groups to support onboarding, compensation adjustments and contractual changes for medical staff. Her responsibilities include reviewing and auditing documentation to ensure compensation accuracy and data integrity, submitting finalized materials to executive leadership for approval, and coordinating with legal teams on contract amendments and new employment agreements. Her expertise has helped maintain consistency and accountability across both community and academic physician practices.

A key component of Ms. Farinella's success has been her ability to communicate clearly and bring people together around shared goals. Over the years, she has developed a collaborative approach centered on clarification, restating objectives and adapting to change as projects evolve. Colleagues recognize her as someone who helps align teams, particularly in environments where roles, expectations and systems continue to shift.

Ms. Farinella's current work is informed by her deep familiarity with payroll and compensation systems. In 2020, she played a significant role in learning and supporting a new payroll platform implemented just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Her understanding of the system later led to expanded responsibilities, including the review of time records submitted for additional physician compensation. Through this process, she gained insight into neonatal intensive care unit staffing across multiple hospitals within the SSM system, which ultimately inspired her to volunteer.

Since 2024, Ms. Farinella has volunteered as a cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit at SSM Health. Motivated by a long-standing affection for infants and a desire to support families during critical moments, she completed the required immunizations and training and began working directly with newborns. Her involvement reflects a broader commitment to service that extends beyond her professional responsibilities.

Notable Experience in the Industry

Before joining SSM Health, Ms. Farinella served as a senior revenue and reimbursement analyst at Sisters of Mercy Health System from 2011 to 2014 and as a senior incentive compensation analyst at Citigroup from 2009 to 2012. Earlier in her career, she held the role of regional finance manager at TLCVision Corporation and spent a decade at Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, where she made a notable transition from auditing into pharmaceutical sales. That career shift, which required earning the confidence of leadership during a period of hiring constraints, remains one of her most significant professional milestones.

Ms. Farinella began her career at KPMG Peat Marwick LLP in Philadelphia before joining Johnson & Johnson as a senior internal auditor. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in international business from the University of Delaware in 1989 and is a certified public accountant. She is a former member of the AICPA and CIMA.

In addition to her work and volunteer service, Ms. Farinella has coached youth volleyball and children's swimming and diving teams. Looking ahead, she plans to retire around age 62. She is exploring the possibility of remote consulting, which would allow her to continue contributing professionally while dedicating more time to family and service-driven pursuits.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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SOURCE Marquis Who's Who