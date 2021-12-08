Marquis Who's Who Honors Thought Leaders and Influencers of Tomorrow in December's Installment of the Maker's List

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the honorees selected for its December Maker's List, celebrating Thought Leaders and Influencers of Tomorrow. The Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by Maker's List administrator Lisa Diamond, and aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"Media has always been at the forefront of modern society. Having an academic background in communications, I understand the importance of media and journalism in today's times," said Lisa Diamond, the administrator of the Maker's List. "Now, with the evolving presence of social media, the distribution of information across the world has never been more accessible and educational." Diamond continued, "In this month's Maker's List, we endeavor to highlight media personalities, social media influencers and commentators who have redefined how we ingest and disseminate the press."

The MWW Maker's List series began in January 2021 with Thought Leaders and progressed to include African American Catalysts for Change, Women Luminaries, Business and Finance Leaders, and Influencers in STEM and AAPI. The MWW Maker's Lists have also recognized LGBTQ+ Catalysts for Change, Attorneys, Activists and Agents of Change, Latin American Leaders, Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls, and World Leaders of Esteem. MWW Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee to bring into focus outstanding thought leaders and change-makers across industries. Members of the selection committee hail from diverse professional backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media.

The Thought Leaders and Influencers of Tomorrow list includes:

Anderson Cooper : Cooper is a political commentator, broadcast journalist and "the most prominent openly gay journalist on American television," as described by The New York Times . Serving as the anchor of " Anderson Cooper 360˚" on CNN since 2003 and a correspondent for "60 Minutes" on CBS News since 2007, he has developed a strong reputation for his hands-on reporting of breaking news, including his reports on Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which rose him to prominence. Following his in-depth coverage of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Cooper received a National Order of Honour and Merit, the highest honor from the Haitian government. Over the course of his 30-year career, he has won 18 Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards, as well as the 2011 Edward Murrow Award. In 2006, Cooper published a memoir, "Dispatches from the Edge," which detailed his work in Sri Lanka , Africa , Iraq and Louisiana and was a New York Times' bestseller. Cooper has been widely recognized by the LGBTQ+ rights organization GLAAD for his coverage of LGBTQ+ events and, in 2016, became the first openly gay individual to moderate a presidential debate.

Howard Stern : Stern is a radio and television personality, comedian and author who is best known for "The Howard Stern Show," a nationally syndicated radio show that aired at WXRK in New York City from 1986 to 2005. At its peak, his morning show attracted 20 million listeners. Following a series of fines and escalating audience complaints about his controversial broadcasts, Stern signed a five-year deal with Sirius XM Satellite Radio, which was exempt from the Federal Communications Commission's broadcast regulations. Since 2006, Stern has broadcasted through Sirius, a move widely regarded as "the start of a new era of radio." Outside of radio, Stern published the books "Private Parts" and " Miss America " in 1993 and 1995, respectively, which entered The New York Times' bestsellers list at number one and sold more than one million copies. He also served as a judge on the reality television series "America's Got Talent" between 2012 and 2015. For his radio success, Stern was named Billboard's Nationally Syndicated Air Personality of the Year eight consecutive times.

The full Thought Leaders and Influencers of Tomorrow list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Addison Rae

Amber Tamblyn

Anderson Cooper

Andrew Jarecki

Andrew Lehren

Arianna Huffington

Bailey Sarian

Beyoncé Knowles

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

and Brené Brown

Bretman Rock

Brian M. Rosenthal

Cenk Uygur

Chris Stuckmann

Dean Obeidallah

Dwayne Johnson

Ethan Nestor ("CrankGameplays")

("CrankGameplays") Hank Green

Howard Stern

Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky

and Jimmy "Mr. Beast" Donaldson

Joe Rogan

Karen X. Cheng

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Welker

Lester Holt

Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Lisa Remillard

Marques Brownlee

Marshall Goldsmith

Meghan McCain

Mike Rowe

Nate Silver

Officer Tommy Norman

Paola Ramos

Paul Steiger

Robin Roberts

Ronan Farrow

Sarah Koenig

Selena Gomez

Simon Sinek

Sreenath "Sree" Sreenivasan

Sy Gunter

Tabitha Brown

Taylor Swift

Thomas Boni

Tommy Marcus (" Quentin Quarantino ")

(" ") Tucker Carlson

Yamiche Alcindor

Zahra Sahebzada

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List for December: Contemporary Religious and Spiritual Leaders. The list recognizes American religious and spiritual pioneers whose impact on the world has set precedents for the season of giving.

The Contemporary Religious and Spiritual Leaders list includes:

Dr. Bernice King : King is the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. , as well as an orator, attorney, peace advocate and minister. Following her father's assassination in 1968 when she was 5 years old and watching a documentary on his life in her teenage years, King endeavored to enter the ministry. She subsequently earned a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Jurisprudence from Emory University in 1990, at which time she became the second woman to be ordained by Ebenezer Baptist Church – the church of her father and grandfather. After several years of working for the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia , King published a collection of her addresses in 1996, titled "Hard Questions, Heart Answers: Sermons and Speeches." Currently, she serves as the chief executive officer of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, through which she continues her parents' legacies of Kingian Nonviolence, which King rebranded as Nonviolence365™. For her unwavering dedication to her community, King was named among Ebony magazine's Ten of Tomorrow future leaders and, in 2013, she received the Legend Award as a tribute to her father's legacy.

The full Contemporary Religious and Spiritual Leaders list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Rev. Al Sharpton

Anthea Butler

Dr. Bernice King

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg

Derrick DeWitt

Farhana Khera

Feryal Salem

Hyepin Im

Rabbi Jacob Shmuel "Shmuley" Boteach

Rev. Jacqui Lewis

Jamie L. Manson

José Horacio Gómez

Bishop Karen Oliveto

Rabbi Laurie Coskey

Rabbi Marc Gellman

Bishop Michael Curry

Michael Vazquez

Rev. Michael-Ray Mathews

Rev. Paul Abernathy

Rev. Raphael Warnock

Sister Simone Campbell

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Sunita Viswanath

Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan

Rev. Traci D. Blackmon

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

About the Marquis Maker's Lists

The Marquis Maker's Lists seek to highlight, celebrate and recognize those people whose ideas, philosophies, positions, example or standards, talents, gifts or aptitude, discoveries, innovations or breakthroughs have the ability to influence, affect and transform. The selection committee for the Marquis Maker's Lists is comprised of diverse professionals from a variety of backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations, and print media. Committee members conduct extensive independent research and analyses to vet candidates relevant to each Maker's List theme. The committee meets routinely to thoughtfully dialogue through individual nominations to determine eligibility for inclusion. Thereafter, a thorough and objective ranking system is utilized and applied by the committee and tabulated by the executive director to confirm, authenticate and finalize each list.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who