UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Wesley Vinton Hromatko, DMin, for excellence in ministry. Dr. Hromatko has dedicated more than 50 years to ministry, scholarship and community leadership within the Unitarian Universalist tradition. He has served congregations across the Midwest and New England while also preserving his family's agricultural heritage in Minnesota. His career reflects a steady commitment to faith, service and perseverance.

An Early Calling to Ministry

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Encouraged by youth group leaders and ministers during summer camps and college, Dr. Hromatko felt called to ministry at an early age. He earned a Bachelor of Arts, graduating cum laude, from the University of Minnesota in 1969. Additionally, he earned a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Ministry from Meadville Theological School in 1971 and 1973, respectively. The theological school was affiliated with the University of Chicago and the Chicago Cluster of Theological Schools.

In 1973, Dr. Hromatko was ordained to the ministry at the Oaklandon Universalist Church under the auspices of the Unitarian Universalist Association. His formal education established the groundwork for a lifetime of leadership in the clergy and theological scholarship.

Regional Service and Trustee Roles

Dr. Hromatko began his ministerial career in 1972 as a student minister at the Abraham Lincoln Fellowship in Springfield, Illinois, Unity Temple in Oak Park, Illinois, and the Third Unitarian Church in Chicago. From 1973 to 1975, he served as minister of the Oaklandon Universalist Church. During this time, he also provided spiritual support for the Lawrence-Oaklandon Volunteer Fire Department as a chaplain and was a member of the Lawrence Township Planning Committee.

Between 1975 and 1982, Dr. Hromatko served as the minister of the First Unitarian Church in Hobart, Indiana. During that time, he also served as a trustee for the Chicago Area Unitarian Universalist Council and the Chicago Area Liberal Ministers.

Dr. Hromatko's ministry continued at All Souls Church in Braintree, Massachusetts, from 1982 to 1985. He chaired the board of directors for religious education at the Church of the Larger Fellowship in Boston and became an associate minister there in 1985. Between 1987 and 1990, he also served as minister at the First Congregational Parish (Unitarian) in Petersham, Massachusetts. Since 1990, he has been a speaker for Tri-State Unitarian Universalist Congregations throughout Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. He was also a member of the board for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Willmar in Minnesota.

A Career Highlight in the Arts

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Hromatko identifies organizing and coordinating tours for the Chicago Children's Choir as a defining professional highlight. The experience stood out for its scale and cultural impact. The event brought together young voices to broader audiences and reinforced the power of community through music.

In addition to pastoral work, Dr. Hromatko has contributed to civic and social justice initiatives. These efforts include the Indiana Justice Project, the Religious Coalition for Abortion Rights and the Save the Dunes Council. He has also served as a chaplain for the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and supported organizations such as the Athol Orange Food Bank, the Braintree Historical Society, the Petersham Art Center and Historical Society, the Murray County Historical Society and the Pipestone Historical Society.

Literary Contributions to Religious Scholarship

Dr. Hromatko coedited "Appeal of the Irreligious" in 1980 and contributed entries, including "Hosea Ballou" and "Unitarianism to 1961," to the New Encyclopedia of Unbelief in 2007. He has also written biographical entries on Sylvia Plath and Kurt Vonnegut and contributed to denominational publications.

In 1990, Dr. Hromatko returned to his family's Century Farm in Minnesota, which was established in 1911, to assist with operations. Since 2011, he has served as owner and operator. In this role, he oversees bookkeeping and management while honoring four generations of family stewardship.

Recognized with the Entenmann Ohanian Award in 1975 and acknowledged in 2023 for reaching 50 years since his ordination, Dr. Hromatko advises aspiring ministers to practice humility and sincerity. His career reflects a life shaped by faith, service and enduring commitment to community and family legacy.

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