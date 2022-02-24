Marquis Who's Who Premieres the Spotlight Series to Recognize Top-Tier Biographees

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the launch of the Monthly Spotlight Series. The program shines a light on a select group of biographees to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 24 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2021:

October 2021

Myrna L. Fischman, PhD, CPA

Professor Emerita, Accountant, Director (Retired)

Finance, Law, Accounting and Taxation Department

Long Island University Brooklyn

Connie Goodman-Milone

MSW, Humanitarian, Regarded Writer

Geoffrey D. Nusbaum, PhD

Psychotherapist

Medpsych Associates

Dr. Petra Seidler

Team Leader

COWI

November 2021

William A. Brandt Jr.

Management Consultant

Development Specialists Inc.

Louise Fay Despres

Secondary School Educator, World Languages (Retired)

New Canaan High School

Joan Ava Gillman

Educator

The Browning School

Pam Hall

Environmental Consulting Firm Executive

Normandeau Associates Inc.

Dr. Ikar J. Kalogjera

Psychiatrist, Educator

Donald R. Paul, PhD

Director (Retired), Professor, Endowed Chair

Brian Abel Ragen, PhD

Emeritus Professor of English

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Susan O. Schall, PhD

Founder, Lead Consultant

SOS Consulting, LLC

Michael J. Walzer

Teacher, Coach

Akron Public Schools

Sara Ann Young, RN, BSN, MSN

OB-GYN, Clinical Nurse Specialist

December 2021

Jan Buch, MD

Cardiologist, Senior Medical Director, Global Team Leader (Retired)

Pfizer

Florence L. Denmark-Wesner, PhD

Distinguished Research Professor

Pace University

Melanie L. Freese, MLS

Associate Professor of Library Services

Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, Hofstra University

Joan Karen Gaut

Music Educator

Make A Joyful Noise Music Studio

Michael T. Moore

Owner, Attorney

Moore & Co., PA

Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI

Dentist, Owner

Alencar Family Dentistry

Victor M. Renteria

Secondary School Educator, Mathematics

Bowie High School

Sharon L. Telleen, PhD

Research Associate Professor Emerita

University of Illinois at Chicago

Ronald C. Whittemore

Senior Olympian

Datamann, Wilder

Jonathan R. Yarowsky

Partner, Co-chairman Legislation

WilmerHale

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who