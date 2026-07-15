Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Carl Jenkins for Expertise in Finance, Accounting and Taxation

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Jenkins, an advisor to several firms, has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who for his expertise in finance, accounting and taxation. As in all its biographical volumes, Marquis Who's Who selects individuals on the basis of current reference value, considering factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field during the selection process.

Academic Background

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As a highly educated individual, Mr. Jenkins' academic background includes earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance, graduating magna cum laude from Boston University in 1978. He went on to earn a Master of Science in taxation from Bentley University in 1982. During college, he became an active member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Alpha Psi.

Beyond higher education, Mr. Jenkins has received numerous professional credentials, including being a certified public accountant accredited in business valuation, certified fraud examiner, certified financial forensics expert and certified anti-money laundering specialist.

From Complex to Established Expert

While in college, Mr. Jenkins was unsure if he wanted to be a CPA. After finishing all the requirements to enter the career, he began interviewing for jobs and received an offer from all eight firms he interviewed with. Upon following the advice of his father, Mr. Jenkins began working at KPMG in its audit department in 1978.

Mr. Jenkins continued gathering work experience and knowledge in other significant positions early in his career, including as a partner at MacDonald, Levine, Jenkins & Co. from 1983 to 1996 and as a managing partner at Brown & Brown LLP from 1996 to 2006. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Jenkins was a managing director of audit, tax and consulting services at UHY Advisors FLVS Inc., which was followed by a position as managing director at CBIZ Tofias from 2009 to 2013, where Mr. Jenkins led the organization's forensic, litigation and valuation services group in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more than 45 years, Mr. Jenkins has distinguished himself as a leading taxation, accounting and management professional. Since 2016, he has served as president and vice-chair of the governance and risk advisory business unit at Kroll and now as a senior advisor which is a leading global financial and risk advisory firm based in New York.

Personal Passions

In addition to his degrees, Mr. Jenkins serves as a first lieutenant of emergency services with the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol and has received designations with an instrument-rated private pilot license and a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain's license. He is also a leader in the Community Emergency Response Team in his town in Massachusetts and is commander of the Sons of the American Legion, also in his hometown.

Mr. Jenkins is also deeply passionate about giving back to the community and serves as a mentor to college students nationwide through his association, Scholars of Finance. This organization is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of the finance profession. With a range of passions and varied interests, he has also co-written works such as "Casino Gaming in Massachusetts: An Economic Fiscal and Social Analysis."

In the future, Mr. Jenkins will continue his work as a board member of the Drug Enforcement Administration Educational Foundation, focusing on initiatives to educate younger generations about the dangers of drug use and to continue mentoring college students.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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