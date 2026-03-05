Marquis Who's Who Recognizes J. Michael Ertel, BSEE, MSIA, CBI, M&AMI, CM&AA, for Excellence in Business Consulting

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors the life and legacy of J. Michael Ertel, BSEE, MSIA, CBI, M&AMI, CM&AA, recognizing his longstanding contributions to business consulting and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Ertel, who passed away in 2025, was widely respected for his guidance to business owners navigating the complexities of selling and transitioning their companies.

Mr. Ertel served as managing director at Transworld M&A Advisors LLC in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area of Florida, beginning in 2016, where he applied decades of experience to assist entrepreneurs and business owners with mergers and acquisitions. In addition, he served as an investment banking registered representative with Finalis Securities LLC from 2021 onward, continuing his work advising clients on strategic transactions and business transitions.

About J. Michael Ertel

Mr. Ertel's professional accomplishments were grounded in a strong academic foundation. In 1969, he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a master's degree in industrial administration from the Krannert School of Management (now the Mitch Daniels School of Business) at Purdue University, graduating at the top of his class. In that same year, he also earned a private pilot license, reflecting his broad interests and personal drive.

Mr. Ertel began his professional career as a staff marketing researcher at 3M Co., where he worked from 1969 to 1976. He later joined a packaging company, serving as manager of new business development from 1976 to 1980. From 1980 to 1981, he worked as a strategic planning manager for GE Major Appliance at General Electric Co.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Ertel held several executive roles across multiple industries. Notably, he served in leadership positions at Batesville Casket Co., now LongRange Capital LLC, from 1981 to 1997. His responsibilities there included vice president of marketing and executive vice president of operations. During his tenure, he played a key role in implementing a hub-and-spoke distribution model that modernized the company's operations.

Later in his career, Mr. Ertel served as managing director and broker at Legacy M&A Advisors LLC from 2009 to 2016. The firm later merged with Transworld M&A Advisors, where he continued his advisory work. Throughout his years in mergers and acquisitions, he remained actively involved with professional organizations such as M&A Source and the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors, reflecting his commitment to remaining informed and engaged within the field.

Recognized for Excellence

Mr. Ertel's professional contributions were recognized through numerous honors. The Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors presented him with the Founder's Circle Award in 2010 and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. The organization also recognized him multiple times as Chairperson of the Year and Member of the Year. Earlier in his career, Purdue University's Krannert School of Management honored him with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 1995.

Colleagues and peers often noted Mr. Ertel's integrity, professionalism and ability to build meaningful relationships with those he served. He credited his success to his education, broad professional experiences and his ability to connect with people.

Outside of his professional life, Mr. Ertel enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time with his three daughters and grandchildren. Those who knew him remember his dedication to family as well as his commitment to supporting business owners during some of the most important transitions of their careers.

Mr. Ertel's legacy continues through the many entrepreneurs and companies he advised over the years, as well as through the colleagues and family members who remember his contributions and character.

