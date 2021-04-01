Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Most Influential Financial Leaders of 2021 with Market Maker's List

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, has released the Market Maker's list in recognition of Financial Literacy Month. The list spotlights 75 honorees carefully selected from thousands of qualified and influential leaders across the United States in the field of finance. Led by Erica Lee, MWW CEO and Star Jones, award-winning media personality, women's and diversity advocate and executive editor of the MWW Maker's Lists, the selection committee compiled this month's list to shine a light on the men and women who have meaningfully influenced finance, the public markets and business across all industries during an unprecedented financial cycle. Notably, the committee recognized significant leaders, such as Isabella Casillas Guzman of the Small Business Administration, who have risen to the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 to bring financial relief and stability to struggling businesses.

"Our Market Makers are true trailblazers in the world of finance, and we are pleased to say that some of the people on this list may surprise the public," said CEO Erica Lee. "At Marquis Who's Who, we want to inspire the general public to learn about these new names across the business and finance landscapes, bringing to light their prowess and accomplishments."

"The current financial cycle has been like none in recent memory, but these Market Makers have unflappably shepherded the sector through a volatile market with incredible finesse and success," said Star Jones, executive editor of the Marquis Maker's Lists. "The Market Maker's list celebrates not only known industry titans who've come to define the sector, but leaders who reflect the growing diversity of leadership and discipline that are redefining the industry as we know it."

Each month, as executive editor of the MWW Maker's Lists, Jones spearheads the curation and release of themed lists to spotlight the most important industry thought leaders who evert power and influence to shape policy within their respective fields. According to Jones,"recognizing those who represent, and champion inclusion and diversity is a major consideration for each month's list." So far this year, MWW has released The Thought Leaders list for January, Catalysts for Change for Black History Month in February, and the Women Luminaries list for Women's History Month in March. The series will continue through the duration of 2021 and will highlight figures in STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Medicine), the LGBTQ community, American law, philanthropy, arts and culture, and more.

Selected honorees for the Market Maker's list include the following:

Abigail Johnson : Johnson is the CEO of Fidelity Investments and the eighth richest woman in the world with approximately $26.5 billion . Fidelity manages $3.8 trillion in discretionary assets and as the CEO and president, Johnson has full control with 45,000 employees worldwide.



Johnson is the CEO of Fidelity Investments and the eighth richest woman in the world with approximately . Fidelity manages in discretionary assets and as the CEO and president, Johnson has full control with 45,000 employees worldwide. David M. Solomon : Solomon is CEO, chairman and a member of the board of directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Previously, he was president and COO, and formerly served as co-head of the Investment Banking Division from 2006 to 2016. Additionally, Solomon was global head of the Financing Group, which includes all capital markets and derivative products for the firm ' s corporate clients.



Solomon is CEO, chairman and a member of the board of directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Previously, he was president and COO, and formerly served as co-head of the Investment Banking Division from 2006 to 2016. Additionally, Solomon was global head of the Financing Group, which includes all capital markets and derivative products for the firm s corporate clients. David Steward : Steward is the billionaire founder and chairman of IT provider, World Wide Technology, which is one of the largest black-owned businesses in America. In 2018, Forbes named Steward a billionaire with a net worth of $3.4 billion . His current net worth is $3.5 billion .



Steward is the billionaire founder and chairman of IT provider, World Wide Technology, which is one of the largest black-owned businesses in America. In 2018, Forbes named Steward a billionaire with a net worth of . His current net worth is . Evens Charles: Charles operates Frontier Development and Hospitality Group LLC, one of the nation ' s largest black-owned businesses with annual gross revenue of more than $50 million . Charles controls a BE 100s company with a hotel portfolio of Marriott, Hilton and IHG hotels in urban and secondary markets that is worth more than $200 million .



Charles operates Frontier Development and Hospitality Group LLC, one of the nation s largest black-owned businesses with annual gross revenue of more than . Charles controls a BE 100s company with a hotel portfolio of Marriott, Hilton and IHG hotels in urban and secondary markets that is worth more than . Isabella Casillas Guzman : Guzman is the administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Biden. She and the Small Business Administration have been instrumental in helping companies remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing PPP loans and grants.



Guzman is the administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Biden. She and the Small Business Administration have been instrumental in helping companies remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing PPP loans and grants. Meredith Jenkins : Jenkins is the CIO for Trinity Church Wall Street, where she is responsible for the investment management and oversight of the church ' s endowment and real estate holdings. She previously served as the co-chief investment officer of Carnegie Corporation of New York , Andrew Carnegie ' s foundation, from 2011 to 2016. She joined in 1999 as its first investment associate and was an integral part of the build-out of the corporation ' s investment capability under its first chief investment officer.



Jenkins is the CIO for Trinity Church Wall Street, where she is responsible for the investment management and oversight of the church s endowment and real estate holdings. She previously served as the co-chief investment officer of Carnegie Corporation of , s foundation, from 2011 to 2016. She joined in 1999 as its first investment associate and was an integral part of the build-out of the corporation s investment capability under its first chief investment officer. Sheila Johnson : Johnson is the co-founder of BET, CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, and the first African American woman to attain a net worth of at least one billion dollars . She received the Order of Lincoln Award and the Billie Jean King Leadership Award in 2019.



Johnson is the co-founder of BET, CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, and the first African American woman to attain a net worth of at least . She received the Order of Lincoln Award and the Billie Jean King Leadership Award in 2019. Warren Buffett : Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, philanthropist, and the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world with a net worth of over $85.6 billion as of December 2020 , making him the world's fourth-wealthiest person.



Buffett is an American investor, business tycoon, philanthropist, and the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world with a net worth of over as of , making him the world's fourth-wealthiest person. Yie-Hsin Hung : Hung is the CEO of New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) and Executive Management Committee member. She has been named a Most Powerful Woman in Finance by American Banker. She mapped a path for NYLIM ' s growth that led to the division ' s nearly three-fold increase in third-party assets to more than $311 billion .

In addition to the Market Maker's, MWW has also released the Future of Finance 50, which spotlights the entrepreneurs, start-up developers, disrupters and deal makers who impact the way the world does business during a global pandemic and beyond. Honorees include:

Cyrus Massoumi : Massoumi is the founder of the Dr. B website, which notifies people of leftover vaccines that are available for distribution. Massoumi is an entrepreneur and investor who is on a mission to make health care access more efficient and equitable. Massoumi is also the founder and former CEO of Zocdoc and member of the board of advisors of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.



Massoumi is the founder of the Dr. B website, which notifies people of leftover vaccines that are available for distribution. Massoumi is an entrepreneur and investor who is on a mission to make health care access more efficient and equitable. Massoumi is also the founder and former CEO of Zocdoc and member of the board of advisors of Mailman School of Public Health. Janice Bryant Howroyd : Howroyd is the founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the United States . Howroyd is the first African American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. The agency has more than 17,000 clients and 2,600 employees in 19 countries.



Howroyd is the founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in . Howroyd is the first African American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. The agency has more than 17,000 clients and 2,600 employees in 19 countries. Ron Penna : Penna is the CEO of Quest Nutrition, which was acquired in late 2019 by Simply Good Foods Co. for $1 billion . The company offers the fastest-growing line of keto foods, snack and protein bars, which are now sold in chains such as Walmart, 7/11, Target, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

The complete Market Maker's list is included below in alphabetical order by first name:

Abigail Johnson

Anne Ackerley

Apoorva Mehta

Barry Silbert

Barry Sternlicht

Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill H. Gross

Bob Iger

Brian Armstrong

Brock Pierce

Bryn Talkington

Carla Harris

Charles de Ganahl Koch

Charles Payson " Chase" Coleman III

Chase" Coleman III Claire Wasserman

Corey Ahlawat

Dan Price

David M. Solomon

David Steward

David Tepper

Elon Musk

Ethan Brown

Evens Charles

George Soros

Gina Raimondo

Helima Croft

Isabella Casillas Guzman

Israel "Izzy" Englander

Jack Dorsey

Jacqueline Reses

Jamie Dimon

Jane Fraser

Janet Yellen

Jeff Bezos

Jerome Powell

Jim Cramer

John Stankey

Kalpesh Kapadia

Karen S. Lynch

Katy Knox

Ken Howery

Kenneth Chenault

Larry Ellison

Larry Fink

Lauren Simons

Lloyd Blankfein

Margaret Keane

Mark Cuban

Mark Zuckerberg

Mary Callahan Erdoes

Mellody Hobson

Meredith Jenkins

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Saul Dell

Mike Belshe

Mortimer J. Buckley

Novisi Nirschl

Ray Dalio

Robert Smith

Ron Coughlin

Rosalind Brewer

Ruth Porat

Sallie Krawcheck

Satya Nadella

Sheila Johnson

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Suni Harford

Suzanne Shank

Thasunda Brown Duckett

The Walton Family

Tim Cook

Tony Xu

Tonya Rapley

Warren Buffett

Yie-Hsin Hung

The Future of Finance 50 list honorees appear below in alphabetical order by first name:

Adam Karp

Adelle Archer

Alex Bouaziz

Alyson Friedensohn

Annetta Powell

Arlan Hamilton

Brian Chesky

Charlene Izere

Christopher Grey

Cyrus Massoumi

David Meltzer

Derrick Reyes

Dr. Chanda Macias

Emmett Shear

Evan Spiegel

Helen Chen

Janice Bryant Howroyd

Jason Capital

Kayla Pendleton

Kevin Systrom

Larry Page

Lauren Kassan

Lisa D. Kastner

Lisa Skeete Tatum

Logan Green & John Zimmer

& Marcel Botha

Marcelo Claure

Maya-Camille Broussard

Nathan Blecharczyk

Ninos Shamo

Patrick Finnegan

Paul Davison & Rohan Seth

& Paul Orfalea

Peter Yang

Ran Harnevo & Hanan Lashover

Reed Hastings

Rianka Dorsainvil & Lazetta Rainey Braxton

Ron Penna

Ruben Harris

Ryan Cohen

Ryan Williams

Sadie Kurzban

Sara Blakely

Shark Tank Investors

Sima Sistani

Steven Galanis

Tony Xu

Vinay Hiremath

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Woody Mawhinney

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

The Marquis Maker's Lists seek to highlight, celebrate and recognize those people whose ideas, philosophies, positions, example or standards, talents, gifts or aptitude, discoveries, innovations or breakthroughs have the ability to influence, affect and transform. The selection committee for the Marquis Maker's Lists is comprised of 12 diverse professionals from a variety of backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, law, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations, and print media. Committee members conduct extensive independent research and analyses to vet candidates relevant to each month's Maker's List theme. The committee meets routinely to thoughtfully dialogue through individual nominations to determine eligibility for inclusion. Thereafter, a thorough and objective ranking system is utilized and applied by the committee and tabulated by the executive director to confirm, authenticate and finalize each list.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

