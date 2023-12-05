Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 25 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2023:

October 2023

Lois M. McClurg, LCSW, LMSW

Clinical Social Worker (Retired)

Lewis Lowenfels

Attorney and Author

Law Offices of Lewis D. Lowenfels

Saroja Bharati, MD

Cardiac Pathology Consultant and Adjunct Professor

Rush University and Advocate Children's Hospital

Gayle Granatir Michael

English Language Educator and Political Consultant

Arnie Creinin

Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Coastal Lifestyles Inc.

Dawn Gabbitas Abell

Educator, Administrator and Artist (Retired)

Saundra Paschal

Mathematics Teacher

Lake View High School

Kenneth O. Preston

Senior Fellow

Association of the United States Army

Bruce R. Ellig

Human Resources Executive (Retired) and Author

Pfizer Inc.

Connie Goodman-Milone

Writer, Hospice Volunteer and Humanitarian

November 2023

David John de Harter, MD

Radiation Oncologist (Retired) and Sculptor

Galerie MOTO

Dr. Robert Lloyd Doyle

Physician

Massachusetts General Hospital

Harry Kazakian

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA Express Legal & Investigative Services

Prasanna Vijayanathan

E5 Software Engineer

Netflix

Dr. Marilynn J. Smiley

Teaching Professor Emerita

State University of New York at Oswego

Dr. Willie Johnson Jr.

Second District Supervisor

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Brian Abel Ragen, PhD

Emeritus Professor of English

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Daniel E. Jolly, DDS

Chief Forensic Odontologist

Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Kara L. Brown

Interior Designer

Bergmann

Father Stephen J. Brandow

Clinical Chaplain

Alexandria VA Healthcare System

December 2023

Andre Jarreau

Founder and President

DeafBlind Community of Mississippi

Dr. Don Elijah Eckhart

Author, Instructor (Retired) and Government Supervisor (Retired)

Charlene Barrie

Owner

Char's Kitchen

Monib A. Zirvi, MD, PhD

Dermatologist

Summit Health

Roger Austin Newell, PhD

Geologist, Mining Executive and Consultant

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

