Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 25 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2023:

October 2023

Lois M. McClurg, LCSW, LMSW
Clinical Social Worker (Retired)

Lewis Lowenfels
Attorney and Author
Law Offices of Lewis D. Lowenfels

Saroja Bharati, MD
Cardiac Pathology Consultant and Adjunct Professor
Rush University and Advocate Children's Hospital

Gayle Granatir Michael
English Language Educator and Political Consultant

Arnie Creinin
Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Coastal Lifestyles Inc.

Dawn Gabbitas Abell
Educator, Administrator and Artist (Retired)

Saundra Paschal
Mathematics Teacher
Lake View High School

Kenneth O. Preston
Senior Fellow
Association of the United States Army

Bruce R. Ellig
Human Resources Executive (Retired) and Author
Pfizer Inc.

Connie Goodman-Milone
Writer, Hospice Volunteer and Humanitarian

November 2023

David John de Harter, MD
Radiation Oncologist (Retired) and Sculptor
Galerie MOTO

Dr. Robert Lloyd Doyle
Physician
Massachusetts General Hospital

Harry Kazakian
President and Chief Executive Officer
USA Express Legal & Investigative Services

Prasanna Vijayanathan
E5 Software Engineer
Netflix

Dr. Marilynn J. Smiley
Teaching Professor Emerita
State University of New York at Oswego

Dr. Willie Johnson Jr.
Second District Supervisor
Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Brian Abel Ragen, PhD
Emeritus Professor of English
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Daniel E. Jolly, DDS
Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Kara L. Brown
Interior Designer
Bergmann

Father Stephen J. Brandow
Clinical Chaplain
Alexandria VA Healthcare System

December 2023

Andre Jarreau
Founder and President
DeafBlind Community of Mississippi

Dr. Don Elijah Eckhart
Author, Instructor (Retired) and Government Supervisor (Retired)

Charlene Barrie
Owner
Char's Kitchen

Monib A. Zirvi, MD, PhD
Dermatologist
Summit Health

Roger Austin Newell, PhD
Geologist, Mining Executive and Consultant

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

