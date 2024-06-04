Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Second Quarter of 2024

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the second quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the second quarter of 2024:

April 2024

Dr. Emily Moore

Founder and Executive Director

Alliance Junior Tennis Development Program

Lieda A. Shadwick, MAT

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Educator

Riverview Gardens High School

Susan Matorin, MS, ACSW

Senior Lecturer of Social Work in Psychiatry

Weill Cornell Medicine

Ralph Eugene Spelbring

Chemist (Retired)

Whitehall Laboratories

Dr. Joseph W. Kovach

Professor and Department Chairman

Calumet College of St. Joseph

May 2024

Julia Davis Rhodes, RN

Team Leader of Neurosurgery (Retired)

Athens Regional Medical Center

L. David Suits, MSCE

Independent Consultant

LDS Geosynthetic Consultant Services

Louise Fay Despres

Secondary School Educator (Retired)

New Canaan High School

Sharon L. Telleen, PhD

Research Associate Professor Emerita

University of Illinois at Chicago

Raymond Robert Duzik

Senior Cyber Security Analyst

Connecticut Children's

June 2024

Susan O. Schall, PhD

Founder and Lead Consultant

SOS Consulting, LLC

Winnette Warren

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (Retired)

Anesthesia by Musa, P.C.

Melanie L. Freese

Associate Professor of Library Services

Hofstra University

Allan P. Gold, PhD, NCSP

District Psychologist (Retired)

Reed Union School District

Michelle Abrahamson Robell

First Grade Teacher

Palo Alto Unified School District

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who