Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Second Quarter of 2024
Jun 04, 2024, 10:00 ET
The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals
UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the second quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the second quarter of 2024:
April 2024
Dr. Emily Moore
Founder and Executive Director
Alliance Junior Tennis Development Program
Lieda A. Shadwick, MAT
Career and Technical Education (CTE) Educator
Riverview Gardens High School
Susan Matorin, MS, ACSW
Senior Lecturer of Social Work in Psychiatry
Weill Cornell Medicine
Ralph Eugene Spelbring
Chemist (Retired)
Whitehall Laboratories
Dr. Joseph W. Kovach
Professor and Department Chairman
Calumet College of St. Joseph
May 2024
Julia Davis Rhodes, RN
Team Leader of Neurosurgery (Retired)
Athens Regional Medical Center
L. David Suits, MSCE
Independent Consultant
LDS Geosynthetic Consultant Services
Louise Fay Despres
Secondary School Educator (Retired)
New Canaan High School
Sharon L. Telleen, PhD
Research Associate Professor Emerita
University of Illinois at Chicago
Raymond Robert Duzik
Senior Cyber Security Analyst
Connecticut Children's
June 2024
Susan O. Schall, PhD
Founder and Lead Consultant
SOS Consulting, LLC
Winnette Warren
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (Retired)
Anesthesia by Musa, P.C.
Melanie L. Freese
Associate Professor of Library Services
Hofstra University
Allan P. Gold, PhD, NCSP
District Psychologist (Retired)
Reed Union School District
Michelle Abrahamson Robell
First Grade Teacher
Palo Alto Unified School District
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
About Marquis Who's Who®
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.
SOURCE Marquis Who's Who
