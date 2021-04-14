Marriott Bonvoy™ And Uber Team Up For First Of Its Kind Collaboration Enabling Members To Earn Points On Both Food Delivery And Rides

BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's (NASDAQ: MAR) award-winning travel program and marketplace, can earn points toward free nights at the company's extraordinary portfolio of hotels and premium and luxury home rentals when ordering food delivery on Uber Eats and requesting select Uber rides (NYSE: UBER).

Eat your way to your dream vacay- Get Marriott Bonvoy points on restaurant orders $25+.

Available across the United States, Marriott Bonvoy members who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Uber accounts in the Uber app will automatically start earning points on all qualifying transactions. Members will be able to earn up to six points per dollar spent on Uber Eats delivery with a minimum $25 basket and three points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides. For a limited time, members who link their accounts and have at least one qualifying transaction by May 31 will earn an extra 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

"We are continuing to see our members return to travel and are excited to give them more opportunities to earn points toward free nights through Uber rides and Uber Eats," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether traveling or through everyday activities at home."

Members can earn points in the following ways:

Six Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on Uber Eats deliveries to hotels operating under Marriott brands in the United States with a minimum $25 basket, and two Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on non-hotel deliveries and food pick-ups in the United States with a minimum $25 basket.

with a minimum basket, and two Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on non-hotel deliveries and food pick-ups in the United States with a minimum basket. Three Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides across the United States.

"We are thrilled to team up with Marriott Bonvoy to help our shared customers turn their stay-at-home habits into their next dream vacation," said Jennifer Vescio, Global Head of Business Development, Uber. "By quickly linking your Uber and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, you're one step closer to your next trip when ordering from your favorite local spots on Uber Eats or hopping in a ride."

To link accounts, open the Uber app and tap the menu on the top left corner. Tap 'Settings,' and scroll down to tap 'Marriott Bonvoy' under the Rewards section. Tap 'Link Account' and then log into your Marriott Bonvoy account. Once accounts are linked, users can start earning points on qualifying Uber Eats orders and qualifying rides. Points balances can be viewed on Marriott Bonvoy account profiles. Learn more here .

Throughout the global pandemic, Marriott Bonvoy has been making it easier for members to earn and redeem points toward free nights at more than 7,600 properties located in 133 countries & territories across 30 brands, as well as 20,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals and more. In addition to today's announcement, this included running some of our richest global points and nights promotions, Marriott Bonvoy credit cards from American Express and JPMorgan Chase continue to offer ways cardholders can accelerate the points they can earn even when not traveling and reducing the number of points needed to redeem for free nights for a limited time. Marriott Bonvoy is free to join at Marriott.com.

