Marriott Bonvoy Brings Members Closer to Cricket with Exclusive Experiences for the ICC's Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Over 500 exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments launching, including the ultimate experience with the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, is bringing members closer to the game of cricket starting this February, giving them access to exclusive experiences for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. As part of Marriott Bonvoy's global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), members can access over 500 bespoke Marriott Bonvoy Moments specially created for the event held in India and Sri Lanka.

L-R: Andrew Watson – Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA, Marriott International; John Toomey – Chief Commercial Officer, APEC, Marriott International; Kevin Pietersen & Ravi Shastri – Globally renowned cricketers; Neeraj Govil – Chief Operating Officer, APEC, Marriott International; and Kiran Andicot – Sr. Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

"Together with the ICC, we're redefining what it means to be a fan. With more than 500 curated experiences worldwide, we're giving our members incredible access to cricket and bringing them closer to the moments, players, and passion that make the game so powerful," said Peggy Roe, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International.

Two lucky members will win the ultimate experience with the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket - a trip for two to catch all the action of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Finals in style. One Golden Ticket will go to the highest bidder with Marriott Bonvoy points, and another will go to the winner of a global Marriott Bonvoy sweepstake. Non-members can simply sign up to become a member for free to stand a chance to win the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket here.

Members can also choose to use their Marriott Bonvoy points to bid or redeem for more than 500 Marriott Bonvoy Moments including Matchday Marriott Bonvoy Hospitality Experiences, pre-match Beyond the Boundary experiences or Marriott Bonvoy Anthem Kids Experiences where they can create core memories with their child, walking out to the field with match players during the national anthem segment. Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy Moments will available online here to members worldwide. New experiences will continue to launch on the platform regularly, including 1-Point Drops featuring pairs of general admission tickets to the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan. Ten 1-Point Drops are redeemable for a single Marriott Bonvoy point on 2 February 2026.

"Marriott Bonvoy is about bringing people closer to what they love most, the places that move them and the moments that matter. Through our global partnership with the ICC, we are going all in to open the door to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in truly unforgettable ways. From front row seats and behind-the-scenes access to premium hospitality, shared experiences between parents and children, and stays across our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels, we are creating memories that last far beyond the final ball," said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

"Cricket's heartbeat is truly global. This partnership with the ICC gives our Marriott Bonvoy members across EMEA a seamless way to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the ICC's Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - pairing curated itineraries with access to on‑the‑ground hospitality and experiences that brings them closer to every moment. We're excited to turn match days into unforgettable journeys for our members - and maybe also help to create a few new cricket fans along the way," says Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.