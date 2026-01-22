Marriott International Again Named One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Company Continues to Rank #1 in the Hotel Industry Category

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced it has once again been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The company has appeared on Fortune's Most Admired Companies' list consecutively since its inception in 1998. Marriott was named number one in the Hotels, Casinos, and Resorts category and placed number 14 in this year's ranking overall.

Fortune's annual ranking assesses businesses across industries on nine criteria from investment value, quality of management, and products, to community responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

"Being recognized once again as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune underscores the power of Marriott, our people, and our enduring culture that has guided and differentiated us for nearly a century," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "This recognition reflects the incredible dedication and hard work of our associates who are taking care of our guests, serving our world and welcoming all who walk through our doors around the world—helping us fulfill our company purpose of connecting people through the power of travel."

This recognition follows other recent accolades for the company, including being named to Fortune and Great Place to Work's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025. It also reflects the continued momentum and results of Marriott's people brand Be and new leadership programs like Elevate, Marriott's signature global frontline associate development program. Designed around real career journeys, Marriott launched Elevate to give associates access to flexible, technology-enabled learning and coaching. Participants in the Elevate program have seen a 25% higher retention rate and been 5.5 times more likely to be promoted compared to peers who have not participated in the program.

As the company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, Marriott continues to focus on its core values of putting people first, pursuing excellence, embracing change, acting with integrity and serving our world. Marriott recently announced it has surpassed its goal of 15 million cumulative volunteer hours globally since 2016, achieving a significant milestone ahead of schedule, while continuing to demonstrate the company's commitment to community engagement. The company has set a new goal of contributing an additional 15 million hours of volunteer service by 2030 globally, accelerating the pace of volunteerism by 80 percent to 3 million hours per year.

To learn more about Marriott International, visit www.marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.