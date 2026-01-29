Marriott Bonvoy Calls a Timeout on Sports Rivalry With "Pup Rally" Adoption Events Celebrating Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXII

As the Official Hospitality Partner of Puppy Bowl XXII, Marriott Bonvoy is bringing adoptable pups to hotels in the hometowns of the Big Game's competing teams on Feb. 8.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs have a rare superpower: With their wagging tails, goofy grins, and endless joy, they spark connection and bring people together. With football's biggest weekend approaching, Marriott Bonvoy® is enlisting everyone's favorite furry friends to change the game — calling a timeout on competition and encouraging divided fan bases to share moments of joy.

“Pup Rally” Adoption Events Celebrating Puppy Bowl XXII

As the Official Hospitality Partner of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXII, Marriott Bonvoy is leaning into that unifying power with Pup Rally pet adoption events designed to turn competitive tension into connection. The events will take place at pet‑friendly hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio: Aloft Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts, and Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake

Union in Seattle, Washington, the hometowns of the two teams competing in the Big Game.

On Feb. 8, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. (ET)/11:00 a.m. (PT) to 4:00 p.m. (ET)/1:00 p.m. (PT), Pup Rally invites fans on both sides of the rivalry to come together for something bigger than the score. Travelers and locals alike can meet adoptable dogs from a local shelter, enjoy complimentary pet treats and light bites, receive Marriott Bonvoy-branded pet merchandise, and watch a live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XXII. By pairing one of football weekend's most beloved traditions — pet adoption — with a neutral, welcoming space, Marriott Bonvoy is creating a shared experience where allegiance fades and joy takes center field.

For those unable to attend the Pup Rally events, Marriott Bonvoy will help offset the cost of future pet-friendly stays for select fans who find their MVPs (most valuable pups) at Puppy Bowl adoption events nationwide. To find Puppy Bowl adoption events, click here .

"Moments that bring people together are at the heart of Marriott Bonvoy," said Mandy Gill, Managing Vice President, Brands, Marketing, and Digital, U.S. and Canada, for Marriott International. "Pup Rally is about reminding fans that while rivalries may define the game, dogs have a way of uniting everyone in the room. As more travelers choose to bring their pets along, we're committed to creating spaces that feel welcoming, flexible, and genuinely pet friendly so guests can celebrate the moments that matter most, together."

Marriott Bonvoy offers pet-friendly stays at many hotels across the U.S., such as Aloft Hotels , TownePlace Suites by Marriott , Element Hotels by Westin , and Residence Inn by Marriott. With flexible, modern accommodations across the portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy makes choosing pet‑inclusive travel easier than ever.

Pup Rally coincides with a media campaign spotlighting Marriott Bonvoy's Puppy Bowl XXII partnership. The campaign features Aloft Hotels' pet-friendly amenities, with a playful peek inside the "Puppy Hotel," where the league's adorable four-legged stars are staying before the big game. Viewers can follow the Official Referee of the Puppy Bowl, Dan the Ref, as he rides the elevator to the Puppy Bowl floor and gathers the pups who are sleeping in or enjoying room service before game time. Running now through Feb. 8, the cross-channel campaign can be viewed across linear, digital, and social.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (ET)/11:00 a.m. (PT) on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and Discovery+. Audiences can join the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl and by following Animal Planet on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok , as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook , for more updates. For more information on the participating pups and to view the full photo gallery, please visit PuppyBowl.com .

For more information on Marriott Bonvoy's pet‑friendly brands and to explore the full portfolio of hotels and experiences, visit Marriott.com .

