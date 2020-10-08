Marriott Bonvoy Celebrates its Members Launching a Week of Wonders with Enticing and Rich Offers, Inspiring Travel and Video Experiences

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research from the Institute for Applied Positive Research shows 97 percent of people surveyed said having a trip planned made them happy.* Today, in appreciation of travelers' aspirations, Marriott Bonvoy is kicking off a Week of Wonders from October 8 – 15, 2020. The celebration is aimed at bringing members joy and happiness by encouraging travel and providing opportunity to experience the pleasures of travel in your own home. Each day this week will feature a different Wonder with themes such as inspiration, comfort, discovery, rejuvenation and delight. These Wonders will include great travel offers globally at renowned brands that are part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION and W Hotels.

"We are all yearning for the time when we can again freely travel and explore the world," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "With Week of Wonders, we are bringing members great offers, content and experiences across the entire Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to inspire travelers to dream of travel or recreate their favorite travel experiences at home."

Inspiration: Marriott Bonvoy is premiering several new original short films in the next StoryBooked series where viewers will feel inspired watching life-changing journeys including a Native American horse trainer who travels to ride with gauchos in Patagonia, Argentina, an American chef raised in Brooklyn who travels to Seoul, South Korea to explore his heritage through food and other films.

Additionally, even as sports stadiums stand empty, passionate fans who travel to watch their teams play can still feel a part of the action knowing there will be a seat waiting for them in the future. Manchester United fans can elevate their match experience at home by having their names appear on the pitchside advertising boards during a live match at Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams.

Comfort: Travelers can rekindle memorable trips and dream about future journeys by taking home the comforts of travel with 30% off Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques on all merchandise including brand signature items like The Westin Heavenly Bed, The Ritz-Carlton Fragrance Collection, EDITION Hotels La Labo amenities, St. Regis Frette Collection and W Hotels robes.

Discovery: Members can discover more of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio by being able to book rooms with points for up to 33% less than standard rates at more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts worldwide for stays through November 30, 2020. All redemption pricing for participating hotels will be in off-peak rates including:

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba and The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Saint Hotel Key West, Autograph Collection and Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection

Vana Belle , a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai

, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai St. Regis Bali Resort and St. Regis Deer Valley

W Aspen

Rejuvenation: For those looking for a spontaneous getaway and rejuvenation, Week of Wonders will feature both Marriott Bonvoy Escapes (October 8 –11) and Escape to Luxury with Marriott Bonvoy (October 14-15) for hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America. Marriott Bonvoy Escapes will feature its biggest five-day sale with participating properties in markets like Fort Lauderdale and Wyoming, Montreal and Vancouver, and Mexico and Cayman Islands offering members savings of 25 percent and non-members savings of 20 percent on stays. Other regions around the world will showcase locally relevant travel packages as well.

Delight: Members will delight in being able to book a stay at Homes and Villas by Marriott International, the company's increasingly popular premium home rental offering, and receive a Free Night Award valid for a future stay at a Marriott hotel. And, members can earn 8X points per dollar spent when dining, taking out or having food delivered upon joining Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy.

These samples are just a few of the ways Marriott Bonvoy is showing its appreciation for its loyal members with Week of Wonders. Those who are not Marriott Bonvoy members can easily join the program by visiting MarriottBonvoy.com to take advantage of Week of Wonders before October 15. To find out more including terms and conditions for offers and promotions, please visit http://marriottbonvoy.com/weekofwonders .

To learn more about the cleanliness protocols Marriott International has implemented to address the health and safety challenges presented by COVID-19, please visit clean.marriott.com.

