Marriott Bonvoy Celebrates Passion of Sports Fans With Game Day Rituals Campaign and Contest Ahead of NCAA March Madness Tournament

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy® is celebrating its eighth year as the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA® and the 2024 March Madness® tournament with the launch of its "Score Big with Marriott Bonvoy Game Day Rituals" campaign and contest. Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, has a brand for every type of fan.

Marriott Bonvoy Celebrates Passion of Sports Fans With Game Day Rituals Campaign

When it comes to their favorite team, sports fans go to great lengths with their game day rituals, in hopes it leads to a win. According to a new Marriott Bonvoy survey1 conducted by Wakefield Research, 63% of sports fans who have game day rituals think their team will lose if they don't complete their rituals, and 50% would even wear a rival team's apparel for a week if it meant their favorite team would win. On top of that, a stunning 74% of sports fans who have game day rituals said they would risk their job to watch their team play for a championship during work hours.

Highlighting the passionate enthusiasm of sports fans, Marriott Bonvoy's "Game Day Rituals" campaign features a variety of NCAA athletes2, coaches, and fans as they prepare for games at various Marriott Bonvoy hotels. In the linear spot, developed and produced by Riott Haus Creative, Marriott International's internal creative agency, women's college basketball coach and Marriott partner, Sydney Carter, meditates at the serene JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa . The Fairfield Inn & Suites Raleigh Wake Forest helps to bolster the home field advantage for the University of North Carolina's star point guard and Marriott partner, Elliot Cadeau, as the school's marching band performs a peppy cover of "Roam," the tuneful travelogue underscoring Marriott Bonvoy's ongoing " Roam Around The World " campaign. At the pet-friendly Aloft Tampa Midtown , a UCLA fan and his four-legged friend are spotted wearing their game day best by the pool, while Duke's Blue Devil mascot sports his iconic forehead tape to amp the team up for a big matchup.

"Our Game Day Rituals campaign encapsulates the exceptional travel experiences that Marriott Bonvoy provides for travelers, from sports fans to players and coaches alike," said Mandy Gill, Vice President, Continent Marketing, Marriott International. "Whether it is our convenient accommodations, exceptional associate service, or key amenities, each Marriott Bonvoy brand helps bring game day rituals to life, complementing every fan's unique personality, passion, and lifestyle."

As an homage to the game day rituals that keep the excitement of sports alive, fans could Score Big with an opportunity to win an exclusive experience at the Women's Final Four® tournament in Cleveland, Ohio. Beginning Tuesday, February 20, through Monday, March 11, sports fans can visit scorebigwithmarriottbonvoy.com , enter their Marriott Bonvoy number or sign up to become a member for free, and share their most eccentric game day rituals3. One fan will win a grand prize for two including flights and hotel accommodations, transportation, courtside seats, and food and beverage vouchers for the Semi Final and Championship games, as well as a game day rituals session with Sydney Carter.

Those who don't win the Marriott Bonvoy Game Day Rituals Contest will still have an opportunity to get in on the excitement by bidding on a Marriott Bonvoy Moments package for a similar fan experience. Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers members access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences all over the globe by using their points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem exclusive access to in demand concerts, the world's best restaurants, and premier sporting events across the globe from motorsports to professional football.

"Game day rituals are essential when I'm gearing up for a big matchup. As a player, putting on my uniform right-side first helped me get in a competitive mindset, and it's still a tradition that I hold today as a coach to set myself up for success," said women's college basketball coach Sydney Carter. "Marriott Bonvoy's Game Day Rituals campaign is such a fun representation of how important these traditions are for teams and fans, whether you wear a lucky jersey or meditate."

Ahead of the March Madness tournament, Marriott Bonvoy hotels are gearing up to host fans and players alike for their game day getaways. Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower is just a half-mile from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where the Women's Final Four will take place April 5 and 7, and features world-class amenities and stunning city views just steps from the top attractions such as Lake Eerie and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For those traveling to Phoenix for the Men's Final Four® at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8, Sheraton Phoenix Downtown provides a number of elevated travel experiences, from the sun-drenched terrace pool to the first-rate fitness facility.

To explore Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and hotels, or to enroll as a Marriott Bonvoy member for free, visit marriottbonvoy.com . For additional unparalleled travel experiences, including premier game day packages, visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com to bid on Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages.

1The Marriott Game Day Rituals Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 U.S. sports fans with a game day ritual. "Sports Fans" is defined as those who watch or listen to most or all of their team's games when their sport is in season, between December 11 and December 18, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey.

2Marriott Bonvoy partnered with Learfield, a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics, to help bring to life its NCAA school partnerships in the Game Day Rituals advertisement via University of Colorado Boulder; Texas Tech University; University of Memphis; University of Connecticut; University of Georgia; Duke University; University of North Carolina; University of California, Berkeley; and University of California, Los Angeles.

3No purchase necessary. Must be a Marriott Bonvoy member, who is a legal resident of 50 U.S. & Washington, D.C., 18+. Ends 3/11/24. For rules, visit ScoreBigWithMarriottBonvoy.com.

