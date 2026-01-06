Marriott Bonvoy To Provide Unmatched Fan Access to FIFA World Cup 2026™

From Stadium to Stay, Marriott Bonvoy to Deliver Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Member and Guest Experiences as Official Hotel Supporter in North America of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy® home to 30+ extraordinary hotel brands, is teaming up with FIFA World Cup 2026™ as the tournament returns to North America for the first time in 32 years.

As the Official Hotel Supporter in North America of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Marriott Bonvoy will bring fans together across the three host countries, providing a welcoming home base for unforgettable hotel stays and lifelong memories during the historic tournament.

All tournament long, Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels and curated fan activations will provide inside access to the FIFA World Cup™ action through immersive hotel stays, new Marriott Bonvoy Moments, exclusive packages, and one-of-a-kind drops, with more to be revealed as the tournament approaches. With dozens of properties within each host city across Canada, Mexico and the United States, Marriott Bonvoy will be with fans every step of their journey, fueling exploration, connection, and passion for the world's game.

"For millions, soccer is a shared language, connecting families, communities, and cultures across generations. In much the same way, travel shapes who we are, with the connections we create staying with us forever. Through Marriott Bonvoy, travelers gain access to experiences that deepen these bonds, turning meaningful moments into lasting memories for our members," said Peggy Roe, Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International. "The FIFA World Cup 2026 is without question going to be one of those landmark moments for so many people, and as a lifelong travel partner, Marriott Bonvoy will welcome fans throughout this historic tournament with the warmth of our properties and the power of our travel program, showing up as your travel companion every step of the journey."

FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström, added: "We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy as our Official Hotel Supporter for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Marriott's extensive collection of hotels across Canada, Mexico and the United States will provide the record numbers of domestic and international fans travelling to enjoy the game-changing tournament with great hotel options throughout June and July, adding to their experience as they get set to support their team in stadium or make new friends at a FIFA Fan Festival."

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses more than 30 brands across 143 countries and territories, spanning category-leading luxury, premium, and select service offerings. Supported by a powerful ecosystem of hotels, a world-class loyalty program, credit cards, partnerships, and more, Marriott Bonvoy connects travelers to extraordinary experiences and creates lifelong memories across the entire travel journey.

In addition to joining the FIFA World Cup 2026 as an Official Supporter, Marriott Bonvoy will be teaming up with Visa, a global leader in digital payments and a long-standing FIFA Partner, to reach fans and travelers on a global scale, delivering unique customer experiences against the backdrop of the tournament across the world.

With over six million fans set to attend matches and six billion people expected to engage with the tournament from all corners of the globe, FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a game-changing event. Featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, three host countries and 16 host cities for the first time, the tournament will ignite North America and unite the world from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19.

To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy and the FIFA World Cup 2026, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com and FIFA.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy® offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy® membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy® app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy® on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders.

ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the biggest sporting event in history. Featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across three host countries, the 23rd edition of the tournament will unite the world in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Over 6.5 million fans are expected to attend matches at 16 stadiums throughout the game-changing tournament, with an audience of over 6 billion forecast to engage with the competition from Thursday, 11 June to Sunday, 19 July 2026.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.