Marriott Bonvoy Proclaims The Transformative Power Of Travel

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After enduring a pandemic where travel all but ceased for the first time in modern history and society became more insular, Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace – is making a fearless declaration: travel is an antidote to biases and narrow minds. In its new global "Power of Travel" campaign, Marriott Bonvoy is calling on the world to embrace the transformative power of travel as a vital pathway to growth, healing, and unity.

Marriott Bonvoy’s “Power of Travel” campaign proudly proclaims its belief in the transformative power of travel

For many, this serves as a potent and timely message. A year of isolation and separation reopened societal wounds that left people across the world feeling more distant than ever. As the world slowly begins to open again, Marriott Bonvoy is championing travel with a renewed sense of purpose of not just to escape, but to discover – ourselves, each other, and the world everyone shares.

"When we step out into the world, we are forever transformed by the places, cultures, and people we encounter," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. "Travel has an unmistakable impact on the human spirit and in light of the past year, this is a pivotal moment to recognize the importance of stretching out beyond our own small corners in an effort to better ourselves and society as a whole."

Since its founding over 90 years ago, Marriott has embodied the belief that travel is essential to fostering humanity. In today's environment, this sentiment is more relevant than ever after this long period of stagnancy and reflected in the pent-up demand the industry is seeing. This summer alone, an overwhelming 77% of Americans plan to take a trip1 – ones that will inevitably be filled with purpose like never before. From burnt-out work-from-homers craving a new perspective outside of bedroom offices and the long-delayed honeymoons, to grandparents eager to meet grandchildren for the first time and the emotionally exhausted looking to reflect on the past year – all will seek refuge in the joy, reconnection, and appreciation of the world only travel brings.

The new tagline, "Where Can We Take You?", evokes not only the physical destinations one reaches when they travel, but the personal and spiritual destinations travel lifts them to. The line and the campaign underscore the brand's belief in travel's ability to help one grow, heal, and find common ground.

The campaign will air during the NBA Finals, and also symbolically during the Olympics, the world's biggest stage for global unity and connection. Additional efforts span globally over the next few months across streaming and key collective viewing moments on television, in-flight entertainment, digital, social, and out of home placements to spark community and connection.

"Marriott Bonvoy has evolved from a rewards program to an immersive and inclusive travel platform," continued Povinelli. "With more than 7,600 hotels fit for every journey, 30 hotel brands eager to welcome every type of traveler, and endless experiences awaiting, you don't just book with us – you stay with us. Our associates are ready to welcome the world with warmth and care, and open the door to discover a destination's wonders."

To reignite the spirit of travel, people around the world are invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by sharing their memories of how #TravelMakesUs on Instagram and TikTok. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here. For inspiration, visit Marriott Bonvoy Traveler's new editorial series, 'How to Travel Better', and for more information on the campaign, explore here.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1 Harris/U.S. Travel Association Survey (2021)

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

