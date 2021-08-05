Marriott Bonvoy Relaunches Moments Platform, Bringing Back Money-Can't-Buy Experiences to Members

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than a year of physical isolation and missed connections, Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – is ushering in a refreshed version of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform to help members who want to make up for lost time. Launching today, Marriott Bonvoy's new offering of mind-expanding, money-can't-buy Moments with both new and long-standing collaborators aims to serve as a vehicle for travelers to discover the world around them and be forever transformed by the places, experiences and people encountered along the way.

With 66% of people saying they were inspired to create a bucket list because of the pandemic1, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program gives members ways to check items off their list with those closest to them. Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spend, ride-sharing, or food delivery, members can gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions using the revamped, easy-to-navigate platform.

"After so much time spent unable to do many of the things we enjoy, our members are eager to get back out on the road – not just to escape, but to discover all the people, places and experiences the world has to offer," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "We are excited to relaunch Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which has always been one of the most beloved elements of our travel program, and to give our members access to money-can't-buy experiences where they can make memories, forge new connections and expand their minds."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments span a wide variety of passions, from sports to culinary, and from music to professional development and more. Moments in both virtual and in-person settings are available on the platform. Examples of Moments available for bidding at launch include:

Sports

Cheer on the start of the 2021 NFL season with an exclusive NFL Kickoff Experience

For the first time ever, Marriott Bonvoy members can celebrate the start of the NFL season with exclusive access to the NFL's Kickoff celebrations – including tickets to the NFL's Kickoff Eve Party the night before the game, as well as the VIP Concert Viewing Party leading up to the game on Thursday, September 9th. The experience will culminate with game tickets to watch the opening game.

Improve your tennis skills at a clinic hosted by former #1 Andy Roddick and attend the Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is an unrivaled men's team competition that showcases six of the top players from Europe against their counterparts from the rest of the World. Join former world no. 1 Andy Roddick on the Laver Cup practice court for a tennis clinic in the morning. Learn how to dominate your opponent with Roddick's trademark strokes, including his iconic wrist-snapping forehand and ultra-powerful serves. Then spend the afternoon watching some of the best players in the world compete at the Laver Cup. This is one of many unique Laver Cup-related packages available.

Music

Walk The Red Carpet at MTV's Video Music Awards

Be among the A-List at MTV's iconic Video Music Awards, with the opportunity to access the red carpet before you take your seats to the show.

Experience Firefly Music Festival Like a VIP

With Super VIP Weekend Passes, get the best views of main stage performances with access to the front row and the side viewing loft, as well as artist lounges with private bars and complimentary snacks. Relax at the end of a day in your glamping tent, with access to Camping Hubs — featuring additional artist performances, camping entertainment, activities, shopping and more.

Culinary

Secure A Table at The Hottest Spot in Town

Get a guaranteed reservation at top restaurants including Thomas Keller's Per Se (New York, NY) & The French Laundry (Yountville, CA), Enrique Olvera's Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) and Stephanie Izard's Girl & the Goat (Los Angeles, CA). Some packages also include a private dinner with the Chef.

Learn How to Grill Like a Master

Impress your guests at your next cook-out after a lesson from a Weber Culinary Grillmaster, the brand of grilling equipment for TownePlace Suites hotels.

Personal & Professional Development

Master Public Speaking with Training from TED's Director of Speaker Coaching

Learn how to master the art of communication -- whether in person or virtual -- with help from TED's Director of Speaker Coaching, Briar Goldberg, thanks to Marriott Hotels' long-standing relationship with TED. In an online class, TED's public speaking expert will teach valuable communication skills -- along with actionable tips and takeaways -- through engaging exercises that will help you identify your audience, keep them engaged and inspired and convey your message confidently.

Bring Order to Your Home with The Container Store

At most TownePlace Suites hotels, longer-stay travelers can spread out, settle in and get organized with a custom ElfaÒ closet exclusively from The Container Store. Now, you can get the chance to create the "Ultimate Closet" at home with items from The Container Store and guidance from one of their organizing and custom closet experts.

Arts & Culture

Make Your Special Day Extra-Special with a Made-To-Order Wedding Gown Designed by Justin Warshaw of Justin Alexander

No gown for your re-scheduled wedding? No problem! Come and enjoy an indulgent day helping design the wedding gown of your dreams that will be made to order from Justin Alexander.

Attend a New York Fashion Week Invite-Only Presentation

Be the first to see the fashion brand alice + olivia's Spring 2022 Collection at an invite-only presentation during fashion week, and have the opportunity to shop the collection.

Marriott Bonvoy will continue to debut one-of-a-kind Moments in new locations around the world throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond. Members will be able to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences once again as Marriott Bonvoy resumes activations under its long-standing relationships with the NFL, Manchester United, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, the National Park Foundation and many more.

All in-person Marriott Bonvoy Moments will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control or the equivalent in the country/region where the Moment takes place with regard to mask-wearing, testing and other COVID-19 protocols.

To explore Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com . For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here . Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy and #MarriottBonvoyMoments.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

