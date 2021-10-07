Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Second Annual "Week of Wonders," Featuring Awe-Inspiring Travel Offers Exclusively for Members, Oct. 7-14

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – is reigniting wanderlust by introducing its second annual members' week, Week of Wonders, featuring exceptional travel offers available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Week of Wonders runs from October 7-14 and features exceptional travel offers available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

From Oct. 7-14, members will have access to a variety of Wonders centered on themes including escape, delight, inspiration, adventure, comfort, sophistication, luxury and discovery. These global offers will be available across Marriott Bonvoy's extensive portfolio of extraordinary brands. Members can participate in multiple offers, providing more opportunities for them to take advantage of everything in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program – whether that's hotel stays, home rental deals, flights or experiences on Marriott Bonvoy's Moments platform. The promotions are available to all members – even those who enroll during the window of the promotion.

As well as giving members the chance to accelerate the number of points they can earn, Week of Wonders provides them with the chance to truly reward themselves. Members can take advantage of exclusive deals on stays at luxury hotel properties and All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts, as well as at premium Homes & Villas by Marriott International home rentals. They can also enjoy retail opportunities with Marriott Bonvoy's online store, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques and renowned luggage retailer and global lifestyle brand, Away.

For the first time, this year's Week of Wonders also features exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy's Moments platform, where members use their points to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Highlights include the opportunity to play golf with the Open champion Collin Morikawa and the chance to have a private chef dinner and cooking class in your own private villa at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa.

"We're excited to show appreciation for our loyal members through Week of Wonders, allowing travelers to reignite their spirit of discovery and unlock the power of travel with Marriott Bonvoy," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "With these rich offers, members have more reasons to book their long-awaited dream vacation, cross off bucket-list items with terrific experiences, or reward themselves with some much-needed luxury."

Offers available all week long include:

Wonders of Escape: Escape With 25% Off at More Than 5,000 Hotels Globally

Members can explore the globe through Marriott Bonvoy's expansive portfolio of hotels with 25% off at more than 5,000 hotels globally.

Wonders of Delight: Earn 2,000 Bonus Points as a Marriott Bonvoy® Credit Card Holder

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card holders around the globe can register from October 7 through October 14, 2021 and earn 2,000 points after booking and completing an eligible stay at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy by November 21, 2021. The stay must include one paid night. Terms apply.

Wonders of Discovery: Re-ignite the Spirit of Discovery When You Redeem Points for Free Stays For Up To 33% Less

Travelers eager to discover new places, cultures and people near and far can book their next hotel redemption stay for up to 33% fewer points during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of More: Fast-Track Travel Plans with Bonuses on Points Purchases

During Week of Wonders, members will receive a 50% bonus and Elite members a 55% bonus on purchases of 2,000 or more points – making it easier and quicker for them to get to that next dream vacation.

Wonders of Inspiration: Find Inspiration in a Premium Home Away from Home

Week of Wonders is the perfect time to take advantage of the 35,000+ premium and luxury homes available through Marriott International's home rental offering, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, where members can book spacious homes and earn triple points on bookings made during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of Luxury: Indulge in Spa, Golf, Dining and More at Some of the Most Iconic Marriott International Hotels Around the World

Members seeking to elevate their travel experiences can do so in style by booking the Week of Wonders Escape to Luxury offer. As part of this offer, guests booking a 2+ night stay will receive up to $300 in folio credit to be used on a variety of amenities during their stay at some of the most magnificent luxury hotels within the EDITION, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton portfolios.

Wonders of Possibility: Get Up & Away with Deals on Flights, Cruises and Car Rental

In Week of Wonders, the journey is just as rewarding as the destination when members take advantage of member-exclusive offers from airlines including United, Emirates, Air Canada, Lufthansa, Cruise with Points, and rental car companies Hertz® in the U.S., and SIXT, outside the U.S.

Wonders of Comfort: Bring Home Your Favorite Hotel Comforts

Members can earn a $50 Marriott Bonvoy gift card for every $200 spent at Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques in the U.S., making every day feel like a vacation. From the iconic Westin Heavenly® Bed, to the EDITION signature scent, to sumptuous bathrobes from The Ritz-Carlton, travelers can experience the joy of good travel from the comfort of their homes.

Wonders of Sophistication: Whisk Yourself Away in Style

World-class travel calls for world-class luggage. Marriott Bonvoy is collaborating with renowned luggage retailer and global lifestyle brand Away to offer members 30% off select sophisticated styles during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of Unwinding: Enjoy 15% Off at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Properties

With 15% off member rates throughout Week of Wonders, members can enjoy an all-inclusive getaway in the Caribbean & Latin America at one of 25+ participating All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts - the newest part of the Marriott Bonvoy travel program.

Wonders of the Extraordinary: Marriott Bonvoy Introduces New Money-Can't-Buy Moments During Week of Wonders:

Hot on the heels of the experiential platform's re-launch, Marriott Bonvoy is introducing a set of one-off money-can't-buy Moments experiences, available for bidding using Marriott Bonvoy points during Week of Wonders. The special Moments available during the week include:

Golf Clinic with Collin Morikawa : Visit the TPC Las Vegas golf course for a unique golf experience, including a driving range meet and greet with the Open champion Collin Morikawa before playing 18 holes.

Visit the TPC Las Vegas golf course for a unique golf experience, including a driving range meet and greet with the Open champion before playing 18 holes. You Make the Call with Wayne Mackie : Virtually join the NFL's VP of Officiating, Training and Education, Wayne Mackie and review plays from last year's NFL season and "make the call" on some close plays from your favorite teams.

Virtually join the NFL's VP of Officiating, Training and Education, and review plays from last year's NFL season and "make the call" on some close plays from your favorite teams. The Ritz-Carlton Ultimate Weekend in Abu Dhabi with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team : Be at the center of the action in Abu Dhabi , thanks to Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton's relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

: Be at the center of the action in , thanks to Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton's relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Commissioned Art Piece from Artist Peter Tunney: Have famed contemporary artist Peter Tunney create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Have famed contemporary artist create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Private Villa Culinary Experience at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa: Enjoy a private dinner and cooking class from the Executive Chef of the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, served to you in your own private villa. The experience also includes a personalized tour of Burano and Murano islands.

Wonders of Adventure: Step away from the everyday and embrace all Marriott Bonvoy's hotels have to offer with the current global promotion

Members seeking adventure can earn 1,500 bonus points on each stay and 3,000 additional bonus points on each stay at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts now through December 21, 2021 when they register here for the global promotion, which will continue to run during Week of Wonders.

To explore all the special offers during Week of Wonders and to view the full set of terms and conditions, please visit: http://marriottbonvoy.com/weekofwonders

To explore Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com . For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here . Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express, among others. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

