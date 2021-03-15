Marriott Bonvoy's Portfolio Of Collection Brands Propels Its Global Footprint Forward With Nearly 70 Distinctive Hotels Expected To Open In 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announced a major milestone in its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of independent hotel brands, with the opening of the 200th Autograph Collection hotel, the 50th Tribute Portfolio hotel, and the anticipated opening of the 120th Luxury Collection hotel. Together, all three Collection brands are expected to expand their global footprint to nearly 70 new locations in 2021, including 24 new market entries, as the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio continues to respond to consumer demand for more tailored experiences that suit the needs of today's traveler.

The Kinley Chattanooga Southside, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, the brand’s 50th hotel Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, the brand’s anticipated 120th hotel Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, the brand’s 200th hotel

The Collection brands are focused on offering consumers a range of independent properties with unique stories inspired by their destination, and providing owners access to all the benefits of the Marriott system while retaining their hotel's individuality.

In the current travel environment, data reflects that travelers continue to be interested in more individualized and experiential stays offered by hotels such as those in the Collections portfolio. Research from Tripadvisor about consumer behaviors during the past year demonstrates quicker than average recovery in clicks on hotels with the words "boutique," "luxury," "quaint," "romantic" and "charming" in their description.1 Social media analysis conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year2 uptick in searches such as "architecture" + "tells a story" (+155%), "piece of history" + "hotel" (+100%); and "storytelling" + "building" +"design" (+322%).

"We know guests are seeking to immerse themselves in the richness of the locale, to discover what defines the destination, and to experience one-of-a-kind hotels," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "This has become increasingly important over the past year, as those who are waiting to travel are counting down the days until they make memories on the road again. Our Collection brands provide travelers with these truly authentic experiences, enveloped in the convenience and amazing benefits of being part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With new travel opportunities on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming guests to our distinctive properties in key cities and resort destinations around the world."

Autograph Collection Makes its Mark with Impressive Growth

A leader in the soft brand space, Autograph Collection was created in 2010 with just seven hotels. The brand's compelling approach allows hotels to retain their independence, while enjoying all the benefits of being part of the Marriott Bonvoy suite of offerings. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

Fitting for a brand committed to restoring historic landmarks, the 200th Autograph Collection hotel is the former 16th Century Palazzo, Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, in Lucca, Italy. Known as the city of 101 churches, Lucca is located in the heart of Tuscany, at the foot of the Apuan Alps and less than half an hour's drive from the Versilia Coast. Overlooking two of the most beautiful piazzas in Lucca, the 55-guestroom boutique hotel, complete with nine unique suites, is perfectly situated for discovering the stunning city.

Autograph Collection is slated to bring its unique perspective on hospitality to more travelers in 2021, with 48 hotels anticipated to join the Collection before the end of the year in exciting locations around the world – from picturesque ski resorts, to vibrant European capitals, to all-inclusive beach destinations.

Slated to open in spring 2021 on Jackson's historic Town Square, The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will draw upon the town's signature Western style, while bringing understated luxury and a refined, yet relaxed sensibility to the valley. Muir, Autograph Collection (meaning 'the sea' in Gaelic) is expected to warmly welcome guests to a distinctly Nova Scotian experience in Halifax in summer 2021, with a 'Born of this Place' design mentality and unprecedented oceanfront views and location. Located in the heart of Montreal, Humaniti Hotel Montreal, Autograph Collection is expected to open this spring as a beacon of modernity in one of North America's most historic cities. The property will boast 193 light-filled guestrooms and suites, distinct dining concepts celebrating Quebec's famed culinary culture, a scene-stealing rooftop pool, tranquil spa, fitness center and more.

Looking to Europe, The Marmorosch, Autograph Collection in the Romanian capital of Bucharest is set on the site of a former palace and bank built at the end of La Belle Époque, reflecting the era's dynamic, optimistic and creative edge. This energy and rich heritage is pulled through in its 217 guestrooms and suites, which are expected to begin welcoming guests in early summer 2021.

In China, taking its inspiration from a distinctive landscape and unique history, CAST Nanjing, Autograph Collection, will pave the way to an original experience celebrating the radical juxtaposition of its locale, with an expected opening in spring 2021. Set on the site of a century-old cement factory, at this 110-room hotel guests will be invited to feel and experience the contrast between concrete materiality and lush greenery in a space where history, nature, and culture are infused into a vibrant and inspiring journey. Select guestrooms feature a private hot spring.

Other locations where Autograph Collection expects to open its doors in 2021 include Singapore, Seoul, Berlin, Antwerp and Istanbul. Nineteen of Autograph Collection's expected hotel openings in 2021 will be immersive getaways under Marriott's new all-inclusive platform in locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua and Costa Rica.

Tribute Portfolio Brings Vibrant Social Scenes to New Markets

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of independent characterful hotels, drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. The brand expects to continue its expansion in 2021 with 15 new properties planned to open in locations across the globe, taking the brand from the buzzing streets of Chattanooga to the picturesque beaches of Ibiza.

Tribute Portfolio welcomed its 50th hotel in March, when The Kinley Chattanooga Southside, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel became the second Kinley hotel to join the portfolio. The hotel will deliver Kinley's signature down-to-earth, locally inspired and unpretentiously hip hospitality experience right in the heart of the city's entertainment district. Guests will be able to feel Tribute Portfolio's passion for vibrant social scenes while connecting with friends old and new at Company, the hotel's speakeasy bar; browse items at the hotel's curated retail outlet; and enjoy its one-of-a-kind art collection from all-female Chattanoogan artists.

This summer, Tribute Portfolio is expected to make its debut in Ibiza, Spain, an iconic island famed for its social scenes. Situated on the water's edge and with a hidden oasis garden concept, Hotel Riomar, Ibiza, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, where River (Rio) meets Sea (Mar), brings balance and serenity through a harmonious connection with nature. Located on the shores of Santa Eulalia Bay, the hotel is surrounded by the White Isle's crystal-clear waters on one side and idyllic rolling landscapes on the other.

Across the Pacific, The HIYORI Chapter, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel is slated to open in summer 2021 in beautiful Kyoto, Japan as the tenth Tribute Portfolio hotel in Asia. The 203-room hotel, located in Kawaramachi Nijo, on the banks of the Kamo River, will act as an immersive cultural base in dialogue with the historic and rich beauty of its surroundings. A destination with truly unique experiences, at the HIYORI Chapter, guests from near and far will be invited to craft their own story and live like a local on a journey of exploration.

Other locations where Tribute Portfolio plans to welcome hotels to the portfolio in 2021 include Washington D.C., USA; Atlanta, USA; Seville, Spain; and Shenzhen, China.

The Luxury Collection Promises Authentic Experiences in New Destinations

A collection of unique and legendary properties, The Luxury Collection represents hotels that define the destination, offering authentic and indigenous experiences that evoke lasting and treasured memories.

The Luxury Collection anticipates debuting its 120th hotel, Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Budapest, Hungary this spring. The 130-room Matild Palace boasts a distinctive ambience representative of its Hungarian heritage, which is unmistakable from the moment guests step through its doors. Developed under the patronage of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and built in 1902 by famous Hungarian architects Kálmán Giergl and Flóris Korb, the iconic property is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site and is under monumental protection. The award-winning MKV Design transformed Matild Palace for today's luxury traveler with Hungarian-influenced design elements and artwork referencing Budapest literature. Combining luxurious surroundings with authentic experiences and lasting memories, Matild Palace will serve as the gateway to exploring magical Budapest.

Matild Palace is one of four hotels The Luxury Collection expects to debut in 2021, including its first-ever hotel in Tasmania with The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Hobart. Slated to open in fall 2021, the highly anticipated hotel will boast 152 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites residing in repurposed heritage buildings in Parliament Square. The brand also expects to expand its footprint in Asia this spring with Josun Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Seoul, South Korea. Originally built in 1914 as one of Korea's first hotels, Josun Palace will draw on its legacy of craftsmanship and customized service to reaffirm its position as the hotel of choice for dignitaries, celebrities and royalty alike. Located in the Gangnam district of central Seoul, Josun Palace will feature 254 guest rooms, five food & beverage outlets and a wellness club.

"At a time like no other for the hospitality industry, we're proud to be opening our hotel as a member of The Luxury Collection," said Mr. Metehan Özyer, Board Member of Özyer Group, owner of Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel. "Being part of the portfolio has given us the opportunity to preserve this beautiful landmark and create a truly unique guest experience, all while being supported by Marriott International's infrastructure and industry-leading expertise. We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors in 2021 and beyond."

Independent Experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Benefits

With the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio's three-tier collection strategy, independent hoteliers have more options to gain access to the travel program's more than 147 million members and strong distribution channels, whether through a new build or conversion hotel. Conversions, which have long been a part of the Marriott International growth story, continue to be appealing to the owner and franchisee community as owners seek out the power of Marriott's brands and programs.

Guests at these properties can earn and redeem Marriott BonvoyÔ points during their stays and enjoy all the benefits of staying as a member. All Collections properties are required to follow Marriott International's Commitment to Clean policy, developed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with top experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention and hotel operations. According to research by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 81% of travelers are more comfortable staying at hotels with "safe stay" cleaning and safety protocols implemented3.

Marriott Bonvoy's Collection brands currently include iconic hotels around the world, such as The Chatwal, A Luxury Collection Property, New York City; Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection, Barcelona; and The Great Northern Hotel, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, London.

Note on forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected hotel openings, demand trends for certain types of stays, travel experiences and product types; recovery trends and expectations and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules; our voluntary transition program and our outher restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with customers and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release, and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For images of all of the properties featured in this release, please click HERE.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With nearly 50 hotels open around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

1 TripAdvisor with Phocuswright, November 2020 https://www.tripadvisor.com/InfoCenterV6?ctr=covid19_whitepaper_november2020&cja=12525324&cjp=8157578&cjs=ki94x1ug50027ti30047g

2 2020 vs. 2019

3 AHLA with Morning Consult, August 2020 https://www.ahla.com/sites/default/files/Survey_Frequent%20Travelers%20View%20on%20Hotel%20Cleaning%20and%20Safety%20Initiatives.pdf

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

