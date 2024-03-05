Marriott Hotels Invites Travelers to Feel at Home in Dominican Republic's Bustling Capital with the Opening of Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini

Modern design and enriching experiences underscore the brand's promise of 'Wonderful Hospitality. Always' in the coveted district of Ensanche Piantini

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott Hotels - part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands - announced the opening of Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini, marking the flagship brand's debut in the Dominican Republic's bustling and vibrant metropolis. The new hotel brings the brand's rich legacy and elevated hospitality to an island known for its fascinating culture, where the old and the new seamlessly converge across centuries.

Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini

Located in the heart of the financial and entertainment center of Santo Domingo, the hotel is situated near high-end retail stores, exciting restaurants and bars, and iconic landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Colonial Zone and the National Botanical Garden.

"The Dominican Republic is a destination known for its diverse geography and culture, with Santo Domingo being a dynamic city and the first European settlement of the Americas. We are thrilled to expand the brand's presence in the capital with the opening of Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini," said Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), Marriott International. "Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can seamlessly blend work and leisure, and Santo Domingo, with its vibrant business community, charming people, and booming food scene, is the ideal home to this new state-of-the-art hotel."

Designed by renowned Boris Pena Architects, Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo serves as a beautiful representation of the indigenous Taino culture merged with the cosmopolitan vibe of the city. Led by Ares Arquitectos, the hotel has a distinctive design that pays homage to the island's artistic richness and the city's creative spirit. This can be seen through the use of strong, geometric shapes, patterned marble, gold accents, and warm colors throughout the various public spaces including the Greatroom lobby, restaurants, and bars. The modern-inspired design, combined with the hotel's choice of materials, furnishings, and textures, defines its unique personality and creates a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini offers 207 guest rooms and suites with spectacular city skyline views day and night. Each of the modern, inviting rooms feature calming interiors of natural tones accentuated with dark mauve, plush beds, flatscreen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi for the guests' convenience and comfort.

At the heart of the property is Mo´orea, an all-day dining restaurant featuring an inviting indoor space and serving Mediterranean-style cuisine. The hotel's Lobby Bar is a refined space to have a leisurely non-alcoholic refreshment or indulge in some after-dinner cocktails. Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini also features M Club, an executive club lounge for Marriott Bonvoy Members with Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite status and guests who stay on executive floors, offering complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini offers the city's largest ballroom with nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and five breakout rooms that can accommodate large-scale social events, corporate meetings, and everything in between. Events for up to 1,000 guests can be comfortably hosted at the Grand Ballroom, which can be divided into three breakout rooms. The foyer provides a direct link between all rooms and also serves as an ideal location for conference registration, breakout sessions, refreshments, exhibitions, or a place for people to meet and mingle.

For those who seek relaxation, the 21st floor offers a rooftop pool complete with stunning views of the mountains and the Caribbean Sea. For guests in search of an invigorating workout, the Fitness Center has the latest cardio equipment as well as a variety of free weights and weight machines.

Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini is located at Abraham Lincoln Ave, Piantini. For more information, visit www.marriott.com/sdqmc

