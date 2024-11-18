Marriott International Announces 100th Property in Japan with the Opening of Four Points Flex by Sheraton Osaka Umeda

Marking The Debut Of The Four Points Flex Brand In Asia Pacific, This Opening Underscores The Company's Strategic Growth In The Affordable Midscale Segment

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) reached a significant milestone in Japan today with the opening of its 100th property in Japan - Four Points Flex by Sheraton Osaka Umeda. This event also marks the inaugural debut of the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand in Asia Pacific excluding China alongside global investment firm KKR, underscoring Marriott's continued commitment to the midscale segment.

This milestone is further celebrated by the anticipated opening of twelve additional Four Points Flex by Sheraton properties across Japan this year, which will also mark the company's entry to key cities such as Morioka and Kanazawa. In collaboration with global investment firm KKR, this conversion-friendly expansion is expected to see a total of 14 properties join the brand in Japan through early 2025, adding over 3,600 rooms to Marriott's growing portfolio across prominent destinations including Hakodate, Utsunomiya, Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, and Hakata.

In these markets, Four Points Flex by Sheraton hotels are found in locations within easy reach of public transit and city centers and offer guests traveling for work or leisure a friendly and efficient stay. Designed for the value-conscious consumer, the brand focuses on the fundamentals with principles of reliability, simplicity and value in both the design and guest experience, offering clean, comfortable rooms that include essential amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi and a local breakfast option. The hotels will provide guests with the genuine, welcoming service that Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands is renowned for, delivering an effortless and relaxing experience at an affordable price.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 100th property in Japan and introduce the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand to Asia Pacific through this strategic transaction with KKR," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International. "With 22 of our brands now present across 30 prefectures, Japan continues to be a dynamic growth market for us, making it the perfect place to continue expanding in the affordable midscale segment. As a world-renowned travel destination, Japan offers tremendous opportunities for us to expand into new segments, catering to the evolving needs of both domestic and international travelers."

Kensuke Kudo, Managing Director, Real Estate, at KKR, said, "As demand for midscale hotels scales alongside rising international and domestic tourism in Japan, we expect the need for high-quality and comfortable accommodation at great value will continue to increase. We are pleased to collaborate with Marriott to bring the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand to Asia, adding to our hospitality portfolio in Japan and globally. We look forward to leveraging our global real estate investment and operational expertise and Marriott's heritage in creating outstanding hospitality experiences to deliver quality, affordable and enjoyable hotel stays for travelers in Japan."

Four Points Flex by Sheraton is part of Marriott's award-winning Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program, with over 219 million members worldwide. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. With Marriott Bonvoy®, guests can enjoy seamless experiences, exclusive member rates and access to unique experiences that enrich their travels, ensuring that every stay is not just a visit, but a memorable journey.

As part of a series of planned openings across Japan from now through early 2025, the Four Points Flex by Sheraton properties expected to debut include:

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Umeda (opened) Four Points Flex by Sheraton Nagoya Station Four Points Flex by Sheraton Osaka Shinsaibashi Four Points Flex by Sheraton Kanazawa Four Points Flex by Sheraton Shin Osaka Four Points Flex by Sheraton Yokohama West Four Points Flex by Sheraton Kobe Sannomiya Four Points Flex by Sheraton Osaka Kitahama Four Points Flex by Sheraton Kyoto Oike Four Points Flex by Sheraton Utsunomiya Four Points Flex by Sheraton Hakodate Station Four Points Flex by Sheraton Morioka Four Points Flex by Sheraton Osaka Honmachi Four Points Flex by Sheraton Fukuoka Hakata

