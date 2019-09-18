Marriott International Announces Expanded Wellbeing Certification Program

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announced today the rebranding and digital expansion of its Healthy Hotel Certification program with the launch of TakeCare Certification, which recognizes organizations of all types for creating an environment that supports holistic wellbeing and growth. TakeCare is Marriott's award-winning approach to promoting employee wellbeing. The certification, which was previously available only to Marriott managed properties, is now available to all external organizations, including schools, volunteer organizations, non-profits, hospitals, offices, teams and communities, to help promote opportunity, community and purpose for all.

(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

TakeCare Certification features new application questions and recognizes organizations with Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium awards. Organizations that complete the questionnaire are assigned a certification level based on their score. The questions range from "Do you offer healthy food and beverage choices at meetings or sponsored events?" to "Do you promote tools and resources that educate and support a diverse and inclusive culture?" and "Do you sponsor at least one day per year focused on volunteerism?"

"As we continue to grow the global TakeCare wellbeing brand, this certification will help promote the timeless people-first values behind Marriott's culture beyond our hotels to organizations around the world," said Dr. David Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Marriott International. "It is a joy to see our company culture, which our founders created more than 90 years ago, as bold and timeless as ever."

New in 2019 is a Titanium level which is inspired by our customer loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The additional TakeCare Certification level is designed to propel motivation to lean in and promote wellbeing for all.

"One of the most positive findings to come out of our 2018 certification process was that 85 percent of our managed locations achieved certification," said Leah Evert, Global Director of Associate Wellbeing at Marriott International. "It's great to see all the different ways our properties are taking steps to make their location a happier and healthier workplace such as having healthy snacks available, being involved in their local communities, and promoting career development for their associates."

Based on findings from the 2018 certification process:

88 percent of Marriott managed properties support physical activity during work hours by hosting walking breaks or by sponsoring "fitness breaks."

Over half of Marriott managed properties have a designated private meditation/prayer/relaxation room or space available for all associates.

The TakeCare Certification rebranding comes just weeks after Marriott announced the launch of TakeCare Level30, a custom app-based wellbeing challenge available for guests and associates around the world. So far, the app has been downloaded more than 125,000 times and counting.

Additionally, Marriott recently achieved a Platinum award from the National Business Group on Health. Now in its 15th year, the Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® awards recognize employers with exceptional commitment to improving their employees' overall wellbeing, productivity and quality of life. The awards program incorporates a wide range of wellbeing contributors including job satisfaction, community involvement, financial security, emotional and physical health, and social connectedness.

About TakeCare

TakeCare represents Marriott International's global commitment to promote opportunity, community and purpose for all. Established as a wellbeing initiative in 2010 to give associates easy, efficient ways to improve their health, today TakeCare offers holistic programs beyond just physical wellbeing including mental and emotional health, career development, financial planning, teambuilding, recognition, sustainability and social impact, and much more. To learn more about the company's culture and career journeys available worldwide, visit marriott.com/careers.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

