Marriott International Announces the Addition of Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive, its 500th Property in the Caribbean and Latin America

This milestone addition in Mexico reaffirms Marriott's ongoing growth in the Caribbean and Latin America region and its continued expansion in the luxury segment.

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), the largest hotel company and leader globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), announced today the opening of its 500th property in the region. The Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive embodies Marriott's commitment to elevating the all-inclusive segment and bringing unparalleled luxury experiences to one of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive

"The debut of Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive as our 500th property in CALA marks a decisive moment in our expansion, as it demonstrates our continuing commitment to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of discerning travelers to the Caribbean and Latin America," said Brian King, President, CALA, Marriott International. "This exceptional property marks Marriott's first luxury all-inclusive resort in Mexico, expands our Luxury Collection brand to a fourth property in the country, and strengthens our presence in the high-demand market of Isla Mujeres."

This milestone opening underscores Marriott's robust growth strategy and continued expansion in CALA, particularly in the luxury and all-inclusive segments. In the past three years, Marriott's CALA portfolio has grown from 300 properties to 500 properties in the region, and approximately 10% of Marriott International's global luxury portfolio is located in the region.

This resort also marks the 62nd luxury property in the region for the Luxury Group by Marriott International - which encompasses the unrivaled portfolio of seven hotel brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. Other anticipated luxury all-inclusive additions in the region include Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico, planned for Q1 2025, and W Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, expected in Q2 2025.

Since entering the all-inclusive segment in 2019, Marriott has continued to expand in the space and offer authentic, immersive luxury and premium stays that meet the needs of sophisticated travelers. As the company's 35th all-inclusive property, Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive offers guests an idyllic and enriching escape on the pristine shores of Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

This adults-only oasis boasts 109 elegantly appointed suites, each featuring breathtaking ocean views, private balconies, and luxurious amenities. Guests can indulge in an epicurean journey across seven distinct dining venues and bars, unwind at the serene Alma spa, or relax by the sparkling infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive is available for booking on Marriott.com and will participate in Marriott Bonvoy® – the company's award-winning travel program – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stays at this hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 brands.

