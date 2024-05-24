MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, DEVELOPMENT TO SPEAK AT MORGAN STANLEY TRAVEL AND LEISURE CONFERENCE JUNE 4; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR), Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development Leeny Oberg, will speak at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 4. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 9:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until August 30, 2024, at the same site.

