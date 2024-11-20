Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development to Speak at the Barclays 2024 Eat, Sleep, Play Conference December 5; Remarks to be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR) Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, Leeny Oberg, will speak at the Barclays 2024 Eat, Sleep, Play Conference, to be held on Thursday, December 5, in New York, NY.  Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until December 30, 2024, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

