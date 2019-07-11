Marriott International Enters Agreement With GNV Group To Debut The First W Hotel In Argentina

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed an agreement with GNV Group to bring its iconic W Hotels Worldwide brand to Argentina for the first time in dynamic Buenos Aires, underscoring growing demand from developers and consumers alike for W Hotels' bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming. The hotel – expected to open in 2024 – and its planned residences will be located within a $100 million, 34-story, mixed-use tower poised to rise in the heart of the captivating Puerto Madero neighborhood, the ideal location for the brand's passion for what's new/next.

Artist’s rendering of W Buenos Aires, courtesy of GNV Group.

"We are thrilled to be working with GNV Group to bring the inimitable W experience to the highly desirable Madero Harbour development, as Puerto Madero is one of Buenos Aires' most sought-after neighborhoods," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, Caribbean & Latin America. "Puerto Madero is poised to become one of Latin America's coveted luxury destinations, as residential, office, and retail entities thrive within its chic, bohemian vibe, surrounded by high-energy nightlife, lush green spaces, and perfect walkability."

W Buenos Aires will be designed by internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott and the local studio BMA, drawing upon the city's culture, heritage and devotion to forward-thinking design and growth. A lively mix of meeting space, restaurants and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city will be the backdrop to the hotel's anticipated 150 rooms.

"Buenos Aires is a city that never sleeps and – like the W brand – is bursting with creative energy," said Ivan Ginevra, Vice President of GNV Group. "The combination of the city's phenomenal nightlife, rich and stunning architecture and cultural heritage make it one of the world´s most inspiring and passionate capitals – and perfect for W guests, who live on the pulse, and who seek the unexpected."

"We are very proud to be chosen by Marriott International to partner on this amazing project. It will alter the Buenos Aires skyline, and help make Puerto Madero the coolest spot in the city," said Alejandro Ginevra, President, GNV Group.

Buenos Aires is known for its sense of limitless energy, and for attracting creativity, with many designers, makers, and innovators flocking to its European-style streets and absorbing its rich history, culture, and architecture.

W Buenos Aires will join the brand's robust portfolio of W hotels in Central and South America, including W Bogota, W Costa Rica, W Mexico City, W Panama, W Punta de Mita and W Santiago.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM , replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with over 50 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About GNV Group

Chaired by Alejandro Ginevra and his family, GNV Group is a multi-faceted real estate company, specialized on development, management and brokerage of commercial and residential real estate properties in Argentina. For more than 50 years, the business has developed ambitious real estate projects such as Madero Harbour, a mixed-use complex of 400.000 sqm located in Puerto Madero.

About Madero Harbour

Based in the exclusive Dock 1 of Puerto Madero, Madero Harbour is a mixed-use real estate development that privileges space, time and the pleasures of life. Through residential, commercial and office buildings, the project offers the opportunity of living, working, walking, shopping and enjoying at one same place. Each space was designed to dialogue with the rest of the complex, providing a unique experience for people. Currently the development counts with 4 World Trade Center office buildings of 20 and 7 floors, 2 exclusive residential buildings called Harbour Residences and Harbour House, a 52 high rise luxury tower called Harbour Tower which is under construction, in addition with swimming pools, green areas, a heliport, underground parking with a capacity of 850 garages, and the only existing Supermarket in Puerto Madero. The incorporation of a luxury shopping center, premium cinemas, luxury hotel, gastronomic center, as well as new offices and residential buildings are already planned.

