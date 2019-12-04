Marriott International Expected To Debut More Than 30 Luxury Hotels In Established And Emerging Global Hotspots In 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced it is projecting to open more than 30 luxury properties in 2020 as the company focuses on creating the future of high-end travel through its portfolio of distinct luxury brands. With the world-renowned hospitality hallmarks of The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bvlgari, Marriott International uses the global perspective gained from its boundless network of more than 420 landmark hotels and resorts in nearly 65 countries and territories to provide an unmatched variety of luxury experiences. From the world's most established destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, Marriott International has more than 185 luxury properties in its signed development pipeline that could add more than 15 new countries and territories to the company's luxury portfolio, from Iceland to Montenegro and the Philippines.

Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest

"Celebrating the distinct nature and individuality of our luxury brands, Marriott International offers a diverse variety of nuanced brand experiences that speak to the needs of the modern luxury traveler," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer and Luxury Portfolio Leader, Marriott International. "Across our luxury brands portfolio, we will continue to incubate innovation and apply fresh thinking, both at the brand level and across our individual hotels, as we seek to be future forward, push boundaries, and continue to raise the bar by creating new, unexpected, and enriching guest experiences."

"Our plan to open more than 30 luxury properties in 2020 – an average of about three exciting new hotels per month – speaks to the remarkable momentum that brands such as St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton and EDITION have with affluent travelers, our Marriott Bonvoy members and hotel developers around the world," said Tony Capuano, EVP and Global Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. "Each year, our luxury portfolio continues to grow in both quality and quantity in strategic destinations around the world."

Transformative Travel Gives Rise to The Purposeful Luxurian

In looking at the future of luxury hospitality, Marriott International collaborated with a team of trend forecasters at The Future Laboratory to better understand the attitudinal shifts that are creating a new genre of travelers. Edmundson continued: "The concept of transformative travel – travel motivated and defined by a shift in perspective, self-reflection and development – has become more pronounced and it has given rise to The Purposeful Luxurian, a new breed of traveler that is more progressive, proactive, and looking to affect positive change. This new global explorer views travel as a way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, as well as a means to do good." With its scale and breadth of distribution, Marriott International is on the frontlines of the evolving global luxury economy, elevating its approach and inviting globally minded travelers to look at the world through a new lens. "We are defining the future of luxury travel by creating the real, rare and personal experiences this new Purposeful Luxurian craves," said Edmundson.

The Ritz-Carlton Elevates Luxury Through Legendary Service

Known for leaving indelible marks and creating memories that last a lifetime, The Ritz-Carlton continues to set the standard for luxury. The iconic luxury brand recently celebrated the opening of its 100th property with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth and expanded the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio to four exceptional properties with the opening of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Los Cabos, Mexico. In the coming year, the brand is expected to bring its legendary service to Morocco for the first time, with the planned opening of The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar es Salam in the country's dynamic capital. The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko is slated to expand the brand's footprint in Japan, while a highly anticipated property in Mexico City is expected to give guests a unique way to experience the Mexican capital. Overlooking Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley is slated to grow the brand's resort portfolio, while the brand also anticipates an opening in Nanjing, China, expects to see the completion of a major renovation of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and continues to work towards the inaugural voyage of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection expected in June 2020.

St. Regis Debuts the Newest Best Addresses in Extraordinary Destinations

Offering modern glamour and sophisticated design, the St. Regis brand recently grew its footprint in Europe with the opening of The St. Regis Venice, boasting a magnificent outdoor garden and one of the most coveted locations along the city's famed Grand Canal. Currently offering 45 hotels in more than 20 countries and territories, the brand in the year ahead expects to introduce St. Regis to Cairo, a destination that has long allured travelers with its enthralling history, and which is quickly reclaiming its place as a global hotspot. Additionally, St. Regis expects to expand its resort portfolio with the anticipated opening of The St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is also slated to open in 2020, bringing highly bespoke service and beloved signature rituals to the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

Lux Rebel W Hotels Turns Traditional Luxury on its Head

This year, W Hotels brought its boundary-breaking approach, bold design and innovative programming to destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Ibiza and Aspen, the brand's first alpine destination in the United States. Multi-million-dollar renovations by owners are underway or completed at more than half the brand's properties in North America, including W Washington D. C. and W San Francisco. In addition, the company recently announced plans to transform W New York – Union Square into a cutting-edge W Hotels showcase, advancing a larger strategy to redefine and reinvigorate the W portfolio in North America. Also underway is the exciting addition of W Nashville to the brand's growing portfolio. The brand continues to trailblaze its way around the globe with 2020 expected openings in Philadelphia, Toronto, Chengdu, and Melbourne. Offering the insider track wherever the iconic W sign lands, the brand is also slated to debut in Italy with the planned openings of W Milan and W Rome, giving locals and visitors alike a distinctly W take on "la dolce vita."

EDITION Matches Sophisticated Style With Global Growth

In 2019, the EDITION brand made global news with the debuts of The Times Square EDITION in New York and The West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles, proving sustained high demand for its curated mix of modern design and service. Created through a collaboration between boutique hotel creator and innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, the lifestyle brand is slated to bring its distinct point of view to the in-demand destination of Reykjavik in 2020. Additionally, with 10 hotels in six countries and territories, the rapidly growing EDITION brand is expected to bring its sophisticated style to the global hotspots of Tokyo and Dubai.

The Luxury Collection Continues on its Quest as the Destination Authority

With a rapidly growing ensemble of 114 hotels in more than 30 countries and territories around the world, The Luxury Collection takes guests on journeys to the world's most captivating places. In 2019, the brand celebrated the opening of North Island, Seychelles, the portfolio's first private island destination, and welcomed properties in Cyprus, Nanning, Buckinghamshire, Kolkata and Çeşme. Looking to the year ahead, The Luxury Collection anticipates openings in coveted locations spanning the globe, including Nashville and Budapest, Hungary, as well as Hobart, Australia – a destination that signals the future of luxury travel.

JW Marriott Inspires Guests to be Mindful and Present through Uplifting Experiences

JW Marriott offers warm and intentional luxury experiences at nearly 90 properties around the world, including the recent, highly anticipated debut of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to let guests focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit. Expected to reach more than 115 hotels by 2022, the year 2020 is slated to be a period of rapid growth for the brand, with planned U.S. openings in Savannah, Orlando and Anaheim, in addition to global destinations ranging from Istanbul and Danang, Vietnam, to Nara, Japan, Muscat, Oman and Monterrey, Mexico.

