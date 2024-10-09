Marriott International, FibraHotel, Fibra Danhos and Beyond Ventures Announce the Highly Anticipated Return of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to Cancun

Anticipated to open in 2027, The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, Punta Nizuc, will feature a world-class oceanfront resort and ultra-luxury residential condominiums, developed through an unprecedented collaboration between three of Mexico's most experienced real estate developers.

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. announced an agreement with FibraHotel (BMV: FIHO12), Fibra Danhos (BMV: DANHOS13) and Beyond Ventures to bring The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, Punta Nizuc to the area. The property is slated to include a 131-key luxury hotel, developed and owned through a joint venture between FibraHotel and Fibra Danhos, along with 126 branded residences in a LEED certified building, developed by Beyond Ventures, setting a new standard of design and sophistication in the region.

"Marriott is thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand back to Cancun, as we continue aiming to meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences and world-class branded residences," remarked Brian King, President of Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) for Marriott International. "As one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico and Latin America, Cancun and the Riviera Maya attract nearly 30 million visitors each year, drawn by stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural experiences. While this property is conveniently located 10 minutes from the airport, it feels a world away. Punta Nizuc offers an unmatched gateway to the beauty of the Riviera Maya. Cancun's unique blend of natural beauty, modern amenities, and a diverse range of activities—from exploring ancient Mayan ruins to enjoying world-class dining—make it a truly extraordinary destination for travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation."

In a joint statement, the development partners shared: "We are extremely proud to announce this joint venture between FibraHotel, Fibra Danhos, and Beyond Ventures. Together, we are shaping the future of luxury hospitality and residential experiences in Cancun. Our investment is a testament to Cancun's growing potential, introducing visitors and residents to the vibrant culture, natural beauty, and renowned hospitality that Mexico has to offer. Whether for a vacation or as a second home, The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, Punta Nizuc will redefine luxury living and hospitality in the region."

Set to welcome guests and residents in 2027, The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, Punta Nizuc will offer all the pleasures of one of the world's most coveted beach destinations, set on an exclusive peninsula that boasts over a private shoreline. Guests will enjoy unparalleled ocean views and access to world-class amenities.

The project's design will be led by the acclaimed architectural firms Lissoni & Partners and Cherem Arquitectos. It will include exceptional services and amenities, such as a sprawling oceanfront pool complex, a destination spa, six gourmet restaurants, and exclusive residential amenities, all serviced by The Ritz-Carlton.

The return of The Ritz-Carlton to Cancun underscores the brand's commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences in some of the world's most sought-after destinations.

About FibraHotel

FibraHotel (BMV: FIHO 12) is a Mexican trust created primarily to acquire, develop, and operate hotels in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive returns to our CBFI holders through distributions and the appreciation of our real estate assets. Also, we aim to have a high-quality hotel portfolio, through the affiliation to different hotel brands and renowned operators, as well as geographic and segment diversification.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos (BMV: DANHOS13) is a Mexican trust primarily established to develop, lease, operate, and acquire iconic, real estate assets in Mexico. We are committed to transforming urban areas across the country, with a strong focus on the Mexico City Metropolitan Area. Our mission is to create, operate, and innovate with knowledge and passion, developing real estate landmarks that stand out for their identity and premier quality. Our core values are essential pillars of our organizational policies, emphasizing transparency, a service-oriented attitude, equitable treatment, and respect for fair competition. These principles strengthen our relationships with stakeholders and form the foundation of Fibra Danhos' strength.

Through the acquisition, development, renovation, and management of properties, we have achieved a positive impact on communities while expanding and diversifying our portfolio. This includes shopping centers, office buildings, mixed-use projects, industrial parks and hotels with a premier location and a sustainable operation that meets the highest construction and design standards.

About Beyond Ventures

We are group of entrepreneurs from the construction sector with over 15 years of experience. Driven by innovation and development, we have been involved in a wide range of projects. Our main goal is to develop projects that leave a lasting impact and add value to their surroundings. We implement a 360° approach, covering the entire real estate development cycle: from planning and execution to construction and commercialization. To achieve this, we have a robust interdisciplinary team and an extensive network of highly specialized consultants, ensuring the fulfillment of goals in every project.

We strive to offer excellence in every project for our investors and clients. In each of our developments, we integrate innovation, functionality, and cutting-edge technology to create unique spaces in the best locations under the BEYOND Living concept, where we showcase our Branded Luxury Residences as benchmarks of exclusivity and quality.

