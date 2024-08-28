Marriott International Named in Top 5 of 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care List

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have recognized Marriott International as one of the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care. This marks Marriott International's (Marriott) fifth consecutive year on the list and highest placement to date at number four. Marriott's inclusion on the list is a recognition of the company's focus on its sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction.

Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have recognized Marriott International as one of the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care.

"It is an honor to be consistently included in the PEOPLE Companies that Care list. This recognition is a testament to the strength of our enduring culture and one of our core values to Serve Our World," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "We are proud of our global teams working together to help make Marriott a force for good in the communities where we do business."

In recognizing Marriott International, PEOPLE magazine highlighted the company's global refugee hiring commitments. In 2022, Marriott pledged to hire 1,500 refugees by 2025 in the U.S. and made an additional commitment in 2023 to hire more than 1,500 refugees throughout its European region by 2026. Since Marriott's announcements, more than 1,000 refugees in the U.S. and 600 refugees in Europe have been hired. This includes cousins Ehsanullah Safi and Shah Faisal Safi, whose story was featured in PEOPLE as an example that underscores Marriott's steadfast commitment to empower through opportunity.

In addition to the company's refugee hiring commitments and progress, Marriott has remained focused on mobilizing in the wake of disasters. When the devastating wildfires struck the island of Maui in August 2023, the company worked to house and feed community members, including many associates and their families. In the weeks that followed, Marriott, in collaboration with The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, the TakeCare Relief Fund (TCRF), hotels and Marriott Bonvoy donated approximately $5.5 million to support relief efforts and provide essential items for more than 2,500 impacted associates and the greater community. Beyond financial relief, Marriott prioritized helping local families and restoring normalcy for the children in the area. With the fires occurring just before the start of classes, Marriott provided daily lunches for students, faculty members, and staff across schools in West Maui during the academic year and teamed up with other companies to supply essentials like backpacks, clothes, and water bottles. Marriott has also supported humanitarian relief efforts during other natural disasters and crises, including the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Marriott's unwavering focus on taking care of people, the communities where it operates, and the planet has consistently earned it recognition as a top employer. For more information on the company's ESG efforts and Serve 360 initiatives, visit http://www.marriott.com/Serve360.

This accolade follows other recent recognition for the company, including 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work earlier this year.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.