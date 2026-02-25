Marriott International President and Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on March 12; Remarks to be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano, and Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, Drew Pinto, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum, to be held on Thursday, March 12, in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Capuano and Mr. Pinto's remarks will be at approximately 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until April 11, 2026, at the same site.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

IRPR#1

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.