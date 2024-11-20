MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BRING THE SECOND EDITION HOTEL TO SHANGHAI

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International Inc. recently announced that it has signed an agreement with New Development Group to bring the second EDITION Hotels to Shanghai, set to open in 2026. Striking the perfect balance between taste-making design, excellent service, and an authentic connection to the locale, The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park, aims to redefine the concept of luxury in the vibrant Putuo District.

The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park Standard King Room

"Shanghai remains one of the most dynamic and exciting destinations globally, and we are excited to be working with New Development Group to bring the second EDITION hotel to the city," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park represents a significant addition to our luxury portfolio in Greater China. With the brand's strong sense of refined, timeless design and exceptional service, we are confident that the hotel will become a sought-after destination for travelers seeking unique and memorable experiences."

Nestled by the Suzhou Creek in the Putuo district, adjacent to Changfeng Park, The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park will immerse guests in Shanghai's commercial area. The hotel will offer stunning views of Suzhou Creek, Changfeng Park, and Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park, which will provide a serene escape amid lush greenery, creating a perfect balance between urban excitement and peaceful retreat.

Designed by SCDA, a renowned international practice known for its holistic and sustainable spatial experiences, the hotel will feature 278 luxurious guest rooms and suites, many with stunning views of Suzhou Creek and Changfeng Park, making for the ultimate urban retreat. Guests will be able to indulge in culinary delights at three bespoke restaurants, complemented by two sophisticated bars. For relaxation, the hotel will offer a swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, and spa. Additional facilities will include multiple meeting studios, ideal for corporate gatherings and social events.

"We are proud to partner with Luxury Group by Marriott International on The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park project, building off the success of our previous developments," said Mr. Ding Furu, Chairman of New Development Group. "We are certain that The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park will elevate the standard of luxury hospitality in Shanghai, offering guests a truly remarkable experience."

The signing underscores Marriott International's growing luxury portfolio in Greater China, where the company now boasts over 70 hotels. The Shanghai EDITION, Changfeng Park will expand this footprint as a one-of-a-kind hotel that combines uncompromising quality, impeccable service, and refined design.

About EDITION Hotels

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 20 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 520 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth.

ABOUT NEW DEVELOPMENT GROUP

New Development Group is a comprehensive multinational group company. It is mainly engaged in four major industries including real estate development and sales, hotel investment and management, manufacturing industry, and financial investment.

The company under the management of Group had been established as early as 1992. Since its establishment, the Group so far owns over 100 subsidiaries and relative affiliates. The industry and project footprints are all over mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Guam area etc.

