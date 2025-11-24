The Luxury Collection Names Justin Theroux as a Global Explorer and the Face of Its New Campaign Celebrating the Brand Portfolio

The acclaimed actor and filmmaker stars in a cinematic brand campaign revealing the character and diversity of The Luxury Collection's expansive global portfolio.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection unveils its new global campaign starring Justin Theroux: I am The Luxury Collection. Created in partnership with Stept Studios, the campaign is a bold celebration of the beautiful dualities that define the brand – where heritage meets modernity, whimsy meets intention, and global sophistication meets deeply local character. Spanning more than 130 storied hotels and resorts across 40 countries, The Luxury Collection continues to invite travelers to explore the world's most captivating destinations through a lens of timeless yet contemporary luxury.

Justin Theroux

The campaign unfolds as a cinematic journey – an invitation to explore the extraordinary through a series of films starring award-winning actor, producer, and filmmaker Justin Theroux as The Curator. Joining the brand's esteemed Global Explorer program, Justin Theroux offers his discerning eye to reveal that no two experiences within The Luxury Collection are ever the same. Through his unique perspective, The Curator celebrates the vibrancy of the world's most enchanting destinations and the art of discovering them in one's own personal way.

At the heart of the campaign is the hero film, Beautiful Contradiction, where architectural marvels, untouched landscapes, and intimate moments converge in effortless harmony. From the city center at the newly restored The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid to the sunlit, white-sand shores of Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos to the cobblestone streets outside Perry Lane, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah, the film moves fluidly through worlds of beauty and contrast – each destination a vivid expression of the brand's spirit of cultural discovery, local authenticity, and timeless sophistication.

"As the Destination Authority, every property within The Luxury Collection portfolio invites travelers to experience culture in unexpected, immersive, and inspiring ways," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Through Justin's portrayal of The Curator, we are celebrating a portfolio as diverse and distinctive as the destinations themselves, which defy definition, invite curiosity, and transform travel into a deeply personal form of expression."

Theroux, celebrated for his creative range and instinctive storytelling, brings his own sensibility to the role as he stars in its new global campaign. "What drew me to this campaign was its celebration of individuality – the idea that true luxury isn't about sameness, but about character and discovery," said Justin Theroux. "Every property in The Luxury Collection reflects the spirit of its destination, moving to its own rhythm with unique charm and soul. That sense of authenticity – of uncovering something real and unexpected – is what makes travel, and this brand, so compelling."

The campaign launches globally today across HBOmax, supported by exclusive behind-the-scenes content on social media and digital brand channels. For more information about I am The Luxury Collection and to view the cinematic vignettes, please visit the-luxury-collection.marriott.com/.

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

