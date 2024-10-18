Marriott International Signs Agreement to Debut The Luxury Collection and AC Hotels to Shenzhen, a Major Hub in Southern China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited to introduce The Luxury Collection and AC Hotels by Marriott to Shenzhen, a coastal city situated in southern China. Expected to open in November 2028, the Luxury Collection Hotel in Shenzhen will offer its authentic twist to luxury that encapsulates the spirit of the destination, while AC Hotel by Marriott Shenzhen North Station will provide its trademark modern design and seamless experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited to bring both The Luxury Collection and AC Hotels brands to Shenzhen, inviting guests to explore the vibrant metropolitan lifestyle the coastal city has to offer," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "Driven by our ongoing commitment to introducing branded experiences to key destinations across the country, this signing further strengthens the breadth of our portfolio in southern China and exemplifies our dedication to cater to today's luxury travelers."

Located approximately 600m away from Shenzhen North Railway Station, both hotels are ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, providing convenient access to the station's 20 high-speed railway lines spanning popular destinations including Shanghai, Xi'an, and Changsha. For international or domestic travelers flying in, both hotels are approximately 35 kilometers from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport.

Designed by the acclaimed Shenzhen Cheng Chung Design, the Luxury Collection Hotel in Shenzhen is anticipated to blend contemporary elegance with Chinese cultural elements across its 173 meticulously designed guest rooms and suites. Guests will be able to enjoy distinct dining experiences across its all-day dining venue, Chinese restaurant, and Lobby Lounge. Recreational facilities are expected to include an indoor and outdoor pool, along with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Additionally, the hotel will provide well-equipped conference and event facilities totaling 1,600 square meters, including a ballroom, junior ballroom, and four meeting rooms.

AC Hotel by Marriott Shenzhen North Station will boast 207 guest rooms and suites, providing a seamless The Perfectly Precise HotelTM experience for guests. The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant and the brand's signature AC Lounge, while guests can also visit the 24-hour AC Store to get snacks and beverages. AC Hotel by Marriott Shenzhen North Station will share conference and event facilities with the Luxury Collection Hotel in Shenzhen.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Marriott International to introduce The Luxury Collection and AC Hotels to Shenzhen," said Yuwen Wang, President of Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited. "This project aligns with our vision of highlighting Shenzhen as a dynamic and beautiful city and providing travelers with unparalleled experiences. We look forward to setting a new standard of hospitality in Shenzhen, offering exceptional experiences that will not only elevate the guest journey but also contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the local community, enhancing Shenzhen's reputation as a thriving global destination."

This collaboration with Shum Yip Holdings Company adds to Marriott International's robust pipeline in Shenzhen, where the group currently operates over 20 properties across 13 brands in the city.

