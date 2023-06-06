MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH HIAP HOE LIMITED TO BRING THE ALOFT HOTELS BRAND TO SINGAPORE

News provided by

Marriott International, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

 Aloft Singapore Novena, set to be the brand's entry to Singapore and the largest Aloft in the world, is expected to open in Q3 2023

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Hiap Hoe Limited, through HH Properties Pte. Ltd, to bring the design-forward Aloft Hotels brand to Singapore. Following a strategic conversion, the signing of the 785-room hotel expects to open in in Q3 2023, marking the Aloft brand's debut in Singapore and the largest Aloft hotel in the world.

Continue Reading
Aloft Singapore Novena - West Wing - Lobby
Aloft Singapore Novena - West Wing - Lobby

"We are thrilled to announce our third collaboration with Marriott International as we venture and introduce the first Aloft hotel in Singapore," said Mr. Teo Ho Beng, Chief Executive Officer, Hiap Hoe Limited. "Aloft Singapore Novena expects to feature a contemporary and dynamic space that caters to the needs of design-savvy, next-generation travelers and locals. We are excited to provide an urban-inspired gathering place that embodies the Aloft brand's unique personality and energy, tailored for individuals who value boldness, style and connectivity."

Aloft Singapore Novena will be comprised of two towers and is strategically located in Zhongshan Park, a mixed-use development in the cultural district of Balestier. This area is renowned for its rich heritage and is situated along the Balestier Heritage Trail, surrounded by an array of famous local eateries and linked to the integrated dynamic healthcare precinct, Healthcity Novena.

Designed by Singapore-based DP Architects, the hotel's exterior takes on clean simple forms and will blend harmoniously with Zhongshan Park's natural surroundings. With interiors of the hotel aesthetically designed by KKS International, Aloft Singapore Novena will showcase a vibrant atmosphere akin to the Aloft Hotels brand. Guestrooms will feature ultra-comfortable Sealy beds, custom amenities, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions and walk-in rainfall showers.

Dining options at Aloft Singapore Novena include a modern Chinese and local seafood restaurant, and a Halal-certified buffet restaurant.

The range of facilities available on the property will feature an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art gym. Business travelers can also plan to host meetings in the hotel's pillarless and modern event spaces.

"The signing of Aloft Singapore Novena heralds the expected arrival of Marriott International's 14th hotel in Singapore and we are delighted to be launching the Aloft brand in the country together with such an experienced partner as Hiap Hoe Limited," said Gautam Bhandari, Market Vice President for Singapore and Maldives, Marriott International. "With the site's proximity to the city's Central Business District as well as to local attractions and green spaces, the location is strategically placed to enable us to attract both business and leisure guests."

Renderings of the property are available at the link here.

About Hiap Hoe Limited
Hiap Hoe Limited is a regional premium real estate group known for the development of luxury and mid-tier residential as well as hotel-cum-commercial properties that are distinct in design and preferred for their excellent location and investment prospects. In addition to the ownership of several hotels across the region, the Group also holds a diversified portfolio of retail, commercial and residential assets for property investments both locally and in overseas. Hiap Hoe's flagship development is Zhongshan Park, the integrated hotel-cum-commercial development along Balestier Road that sits just opposite the historic Sun Yat-Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, comprising Aloft Singapore Novena, formerly known as Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park and Days Hotel by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Mall and an office tower. The Group also owns two hotels in Australia, Aloft Perth Hotel, which has 224 rooms and Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands, a 273-room hotel, both managed by Marriott International. Hiap Hoe had entered the United Kingdom's hospitality industry with the purchase of a 220-room hotel, Holiday Inn Express Trafford City, in Manchester in 2017. For more information, please visit www.hiaphoe.com.

About Aloft Hotels®
Aloft Hotels currently encompasses 215 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Also from this source

Sip, Savour, Stay: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Celebrates the Return of its Signature Au Soleil Programme with the Debut of a New Rosé Sorbet Created in Collaboration with Chef Meredith Hayden of Wishbone Kitchen

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, PCMA AND CEMA RELEASE "GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN EXPERIENCE DESIGN" FINDINGS AT THE EXCHANGE: ASSOCIATION MASTERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.