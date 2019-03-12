Marriott International To Provide Live Webcast Of Security Analyst Meeting To Be Held On March 18, 2019

BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today it will provide a live webcast of its upcoming Security Analyst Meeting. The webcast will be available on Monday, March 18, 2019 from approximately 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Eastern Time (EDT).

Topics to be discussed at the meeting will include the strength of Marriott's brands and marketing programs; the company's hotel development strategies; and Marriott's earnings prospects for 2021.

The live webcast will be provided through Marriott's investor relations web site. Copies of the presentations will be available for download approximately one hour before the start of the webcast.

Those wishing to access the webcast should log onto https://marriott.gcs-web.com/, http://www.marriott.com/investorand click on the Security Analyst Meeting link under the "Recent & Upcoming Events" heading. Presentation materials from the meeting and the webcast replay will be available online after the meeting as well. Investor or analyst questions concerning the analyst conference should be addressed to Marriott Investor Relations at (301) 380-1379 or investorrelations@marriott.com.

