Marriott International Unveils Category Marketing Campaign, "Room For Possibility"

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced its first-ever longer stays category marketing campaign, "Room for Possibility," spotlighting the portfolio's brands that enable business travelers the freedom to maintain their lifestyles, uninterrupted on the road. The integrated effort features Residence Inn by Marriott, Element Hotels and TownePlace Suites by Marriott to reinforce each brand's unique style and offerings, while highlighting their spacious accommodations that provide the extra space and amenities business travelers desire. The multi-platform campaign is the first from Marriott International since the hospitality industry leader introduced its new loyalty platform Marriott Bonvoy earlier this year.

Residence Inn created the longer stays lodging category in 1975 and has been the dominant leader ever since. With more than 1,200 hotels around the world, Residence Inn, Element Hotels and TownePlace Suites controls approximately 10 percent of the world's product in the growing longer stays segment, with the category accounting for 20 percent of Marriott International's portfolio as well as 25 percent of its global growth. These brands are continually listening to research and guest feedback to evolve the brand experience for guests. A qualitative research study commissioned by Marriott International1 was leveraged to develop the "Room for Possibility" campaign's creative trajectory. While the brands have always designed for more space and a better experience, the research showed more so than ever that travelers are looking to blend the best parts of being at home with the best parts of being on the road, free from the regular routines of life and that is what these brands offer.

"We believe that when people travel, they shouldn't have to compromise on the experience. We've designed these brands to allow guests the flexibility and versatility to choose how they eat, work, and experience a destination," said Paige Francis, vice president global brand marketing, Marriott Classic Select Brands. "We know our guests crave the comforts of home as well as the freedom that travel allows, inspiring this campaign to celebrate how business travelers can live their lives while on the road, beyond the business they came for."

The three brands featured in the campaign offer three very unique stay experiences. Residence Inn offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping areas with full kitchens; complimentary grocery delivery service and breakfasts; and outdoor spaces with fire pits that help guests travel the way they love to live. Element Hotels are designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road, offering an outdoor-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern and bright. TownePlace Suites offers a simple, yet innovative design, that features personal touches and cheerful details with fully equipped kitchens and Weber Grills outside. All experiences allow guests to live uninterrupted on the road, whether for a few days or a few weeks.

"Room for Possibility" follows the success of "Golden Rule," Marriott International's first-ever category marketing campaign introduced in 2017. Individual 30-second spots highlight the distinct experiences and amenities across the featured brands, with an all-encompassing, anthemic 60-second spot bringing all three together. The spots introduce guests traveling for various purposes, all with individual wants and needs while on the road. However different, they all find comfort in discovering these brands' spacious and efficient accommodations, and thoughtful amenities that make maintaining their routines effortless. From Residence Inn's signature evening social event RI Mix™, to TownePlace Suites' on-property Weber® Grills, to Element Hotels' Bikes to Borrow program, the campaign offers a glimpse into just a few of the new possibilities for guests to discover during their stay.

The "Room for Possibility" media plan will span the US and Canada with broadcast, in-flight, in-airport and digital/social. Marriott International collaborated with mcgarrybowen to develop and produce the campaign, with the spots directed by Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker of RESET Content. For more information, visit: https://roomforpossibility.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 800 properties located in more than 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix™ evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com . For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, extended-stay hotel brand that is ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays. The brand's simple yet innovative design, features personal touches and playful details allowing guests to live uninterrupted. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens the brand offers thoughtful spaces for living and working. TownePlace Suites currently has the highest market share growth of any Marriott brand. There are currently over 350 properties across the United States and Canada.

For more information or reservations, visit www.towneplacesuites.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow @TownePlace on Twitter.

TownePlace Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Element by Westin®

Element Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., defies convention through its stylish and sustainable design. The brand's longer stay comfort empowers guests to 'Stay in their Element' through signature amenities including its complimentary healthy Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception, saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, Bikes to Borrow program and electric vehicle charging stations. Element made history in 2008 as the only major hotel brand to pursue LEED certification for high-performance buildings brand-wide. For more information, visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

1Source: Marriott International Longer Stays Category Qualitative Research, 2017

