Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Marriott Hotels' first new build, full-service hotel to open in Orange County in more than a decade, Marriott Irvine Spectrum's grand opening celebrations yesterday demonstrate the continued growth and development in Southern California. Located in the city's business and entertainment hub, the new hotel inspires guests throughout the building with unique artwork and design that embraces the Irvine Ranch.

"Marriott Hotels has been on a transformational journey to push the boundaries of innovation in travel and to create experiences that inspire our guests," said Julius Robinson, senior vice president, Marriott International. "The Marriott Irvine Spectrum delivers on this and more, breaking convention with its impressive technology, inventive guest rooms, inspiring meeting spaces and food and beverage offerings, all geared toward today's travelers."

Offering 271 guest rooms, including 50 premier suites, just steps away from the Irvine Spectrum Center, a top shopping and dining destination, and the evolving Orange County Great Park, spanning 1,300 acres, the hotel attracts visitors as well as locals. Designed by Newport Beach-based R.D Olson Development, the property pays homage to the rich history of Irvine Ranch. Combining classic, rustic living with contemporary styling and the latest innovations, Marriott Irvine Spectrum is a bustling and sophisticated urban oasis and the sleek, new centerpiece of the Irvine skyline.

Boasting 13,000 square feet of immersive, tech-savvy indoor and outdoor space, including a 5,000-square foot ballroom, 4,000-square foot event lawn and break out rooms, the hotel is perfectly situated to serve the business boom in Irvine and 1.4 million square feet of new office space currently underway. Hive & Honey, Irvine's newest rooftop bar, is located on the property's 15th floor. The perfect place for a sunset toast, the sprawling 3,500-square foot rooftop bar and lounge offers 360-degree views of nearby Saddleback Mountain, Laguna Canyon and Spectrum Center. Alongside craft cocktails, local brews, and inventive tapas-style bites from Executive Chef Paolo Buffa, the bar offers signature cocktails that incorporate homemade honey syrup and boast cheeky names such as: Honey, I'm not Home, Pollination, and Bee's Knees.

"We are extremely proud to work with Marriott Hotels on this innovative project that offers travelers a hotel experience that has wonderful energy and spaces that create a vibe that didn't exist in the area before," said Robert D. Olson, President and CEO of RD Olson Development. "In close collaboration with the Irvine Company, we have been able to ensure that Marriott Irvine Spectrum celebrates the rich history of the Ranch and brings to life Orange County in a fun and creative way to our guests."

Situated as a social hub, Heirloom, the property's full-service restaurant contains a locally-driven menu, showcasing the best of Orange County through hyper-seasonal dishes, allowing guests to both refresh and reboot. During the lunch hour, Heirloom has communal tables and offers produce-forward, fast and healthy local provisions. For evening dining, guests can enjoy grilled skirt steak, cauliflower mac, braised pork shank, superior farm lamb rack, and more. The weekends feature an indulgent brunch menu including fresh pressed juices, cinnamon roll French toast, smokehouse benedict, and smashed avocado toast.

Additional hotel amenities include fiber optic high-speed internet connectivity, large-screen TVs with full connectivity and the ability to stream Netflix and Hulu without charge, a state-of-the-art fitness facility open 24 hours a day and the M Club Lounge, an elevated space offering Marriott Reward members a variety of luxuries, including a sophisticated workspace and complimentary breakfast, appetizers and cocktails. Access to the M Club Lounge can be added to any guest's stay for an additional fee. The property also features a full-service business center open 24 hours a day and an onsite Starbucks.

