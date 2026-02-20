Celebrating Two Decades of Support for American History Institutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual Heritage Chocolate Society Gala Dinner in Washington, D.C., Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate awarded six grants totaling $52,800 to support research and educational programming at historic sites, museums and educational institutions across the country.

A Legacy of Impact

Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate Award Over $50,000 in Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grants at Annual Heritage Chocolate Society Meeting

This year's grant recipients include Peoria Public Schools and Western Illinois University (Peoria and Macomb, IL), Levine Museum of the New South (Charlotte, NC), National WWI Museum and Memorial (Kansas City, MO), Fort Ticonderoga Association (Ticonderoga, NY), The Montpelier Foundation (Orange, VA), and Historic Alexandria (Alexandria, VA).

Since the grant program's inception in 2013, Mars has funded and supported historic discovery and storytelling through the lens of chocolate, enabling thousands of individuals to experience the impact chocolate has had on our nation's history and culture. Nearly $700,000 has been awarded to support 69 grant projects from 36 organizations across North America.

250 Years of History

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary, we are reminded of the importance of the institutions that share our history," said Gail Broadright, Senior Director, Premium Brands and Properties for Mars Snacking. "For 250 years, chocolate has played a constant and diverse role in American life, with its unique story woven through the pages of our nation's history." In early America, chocolate was found in households and taverns as a nourishing drink, and was an important, morale-boosting feature of military provisions. Over the years, it was used as medicine and even as a method of payment. What started out as a spiced drink has evolved into a beloved indulgence in many forms.

Rooted in the Heritage Chocolate Society

The Heritage Chocolate Society is an annual gathering established over two decades ago, in 2003, by American History advocate Forrest E. Mars, Jr. The meeting convenes leaders from our nation's most revered historic sites and museums to collaborate and exchange ideas. The Society also serves as an incubator for many innovative and groundbreaking projects and products that have helped share the fascinating history of chocolate, including:

Products: AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate, an 18th-century-inspired chocolate brand in 2006.

Grants: The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant in 2013.

Publications: CHOCOLATE: History, Culture, and Heritage in 2009 and Great Moments in Chocolate History in 2015.

in 2009 and in 2015. Educator's Guide: "Global Stories Where Chocolate Sparked Discovery, Innovation, and Imagination," in 2018 with National Geographic.

Youth Coalition: Made By Us, created to inspire youth civic engagement, in 2019.

