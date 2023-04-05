Mars and Sheila G's Brownie Brittle® Collab to Launch Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis Line

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a national leader in snacks and treats, is announcing the latest innovation from the newest brand in its portfolio. Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®, the original thin sweet snack, expands its candy inclusion offerings through a collaboration with Mars to create three delicious Brownie Brittle x M&M'S® Minis mashups:https://www.browniebrittle.com/products/6-pack-reeses-4oz Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S®, and Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis Gluten Free.

Brownie Brittle® x M&M'S® Minis Mashups Brownie Brittle Logo

Sheila G's now elevates its delectably crunchy chocolatey Brownie Brittle® crisps with classic M&M'S® Minis candies, designed to delight with every bite.

Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis: For chocolate lovers, it's a new twist on the classic Brownie Brittle. With the same rich, chocolatey brownie taste, Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis is the perfect pairing of chocolate and crunch. Only 120 calories per 1 oz. serving.

Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis: For those who love a classic cookie combination, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis has a rich Blondie Brownie taste with a brown sugar and vanilla base topped with crunchy M&M'S® Minis candy pieces. Only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving.

Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S® Minis: For anyone on a gluten free diet or who prefers the taste to its conventional counterpart, Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S® Minis has the delicious, rich Brownie taste of classic Brownie Brittle, only Gluten Free and topped with crunchy M&M'S® Minis candy pieces. Only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving.

"Brownie Brittle is thrilled to partner with Mars on not one, but three delicious mashups with the iconic M&M'S® candy brand," said Ashley Dawkins, VP of Marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®. "We wanted to ensure there was an option for everyone to enjoy this sweet craveable snack."

Brownie Brittle M&M'S® Minis, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M'S® Minis, and Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M'S®Minis are available for purchase on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon as well as in-store at national retailers for an SRP of $3.99 per 4 oz. bag.

About Brownie Brittle

Recently acquired by Second Nature Brands, Brownie Brittle, LLC has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Asia. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix delivering better-for-you, on-the-go snacks, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snacks and trail mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in premium, small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and Brownie Brittle ®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online. www.secondnaturebrandsus.com

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

[email protected]

516.314.7730

SOURCE Second Nature Brands