Mars Celebrates Over 100 Million Visitors and 25 Years of Colorful, Immersive Fun At Flagship Las Vegas M&M'S® Store

M&M'S Las Vegas honors the milestone year with commemorative fan giveaway, inspiring local moments of everyday happiness for consumers

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its beloved M&M'S Las Vegas store this year. First opened in 1997, M&M'S Las Vegas is located right in the heart of the action on the storied Las Vegas strip and has delighted 100 million people since becoming a destination site in the city. Like all Mars' M&M'S stores around the world, the Las Vegas location offers visitors unique, immersive in-store experiences that give M&M'S fans the chance to connect with one another and the iconic brand in fun, colorful ways.

The Prize Pack is comprised of unique product offerings from M&M’S Las Vegas and share size packs of a variety of M&M’S flavors

"Mars' M&M'S brand is committed to creating a world where everyone feels they belong. For a quarter century, the M&M'S Las Vegas store has welcomed over 100 million fans from all over the world since the store first opened its doors," said Danny Pooni, Global Retail Operations Director, Mars Retail Group. "Mars continues to deliver moments of everyday happiness to consumers through the M&M'S brand, and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our guests."

To mark the occasion the M&M'S brand is inviting guests to share their favorite M&M'S Las Vegas experiences on Twitter, for the chance to win one of twenty-five M&M'S Las Vegas prize packs. Fans will be automatically entered by tagging @MMSChocolate and using the hashtag #MMSLV25Sweeps in their posts on Twitter now through Saturday, November 12.

This marks a second consecutive anniversary year for Mars in Las Vegas, as 2021 was the 40th anniversary of high-end, craft-chocolate company Ethel M®. Ethel M Chocolates are a marquis offering, manufactured by Mars, dedicated to creating premium chocolates with fresh ingredients. The Flagship Ethel M store and three acre magical Cactus Garden in Henderson are a Las Vegas destination that people love to come back to time and again.

In addition to M&M'S Las Vegas, M&M'S has six other locations around the world including: Berlin, Disney Springs®, London, Mall of America®, New York and Shanghai.

For more on M&M'S Stores visit MMS.com

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

