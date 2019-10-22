MARS Company Announces New VEROflow Mobile Meter Testing System

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced the release of the new and enhanced MARS VEROflow-4 "Touch" Mobile Meter Testing System. New features include:

User-friendly touch-screen interface for easy configuration and display of test results

Significantly improves meter testing accuracy with new, state-of-the-art internal turbines

Improved power efficiency allows the VEROflow-4 Touch to operate in permanent stand-by mode

Back-light displays make it easier to read measurements

Eliminates the need for manual magnetic device to reset totalizer/register

The MARS VEROflow-4 "Touch" Mobile Meter Testing System is designed for large meter testing in the field of all meters, lengths and types. Maximize manpower with the ability for accurate in the field testing. Based on comparison meter technology, it is fully linearized to ten points to compensate for inherent test meter accuracy curves. No need for a correction card. The VEROflow-4 Touch, for when testing to a higher standard of accuracy and repeatability, is required. MARS is the recognized industry leader for water meter testing equipment of all sizes, residential through commercial.

Features and Benefits

Accurate To .5%

10-Point Linearization

0.1% Repeatable Accuracy

Resolve Customer Complaints

Meter Shop Quality with Mobility

Only NIST Traceable Field Test Unit

NIST Traceable Field Test Unit NEMA 4X Explosion Proof Enclosure

Test Meters On-Site Without Removal

Corrosion Resistance of 20 Years Min.

Illuminated Multi-Function Buttonless Touch Display

Easy Operation Minimizes Errors

Lightweight Reduces Fatigue

1-Year Limited Warranty

MARS Company will be a featured exhibitor (booth #502) at the California Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (CA-NV AWWA). The 2019 Annual Fall Conference will be held on October 21-24, 2019. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise is its patented water meter testing systems and software technology along with water system specialty products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to position itself as the leader in the water industry.

