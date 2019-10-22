MARS Company Named a 2019 "Top 10 Utility Analytics Solution Providers"

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it was recognized as a top 10 Utility Analytics Solution Provider by Utilities Tech Outlook. According to Utilities Tech Outlook, "Our goal with this special edition is to highlight the best-of-breed Utility Analytics solution providers like Avasant and MARS Company that have been revolutionizing the utility space with their groundbreaking solutions."

MARS Company is the industry leader focused on designing, developing and supporting precision water meter testing solutions including Water Meter Test Bench systems, MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software, MARS Calibration Certification (MCC) and on-site training programs. The goal of the company is to lead utility management companies and municipalities in recovering revenue lost due to non-revenue water though correcting customer metering inaccuracies with patented, award-winning, state-of-the-art technologies that are sustainable and environmentally sound.

MARS Company CEO, Dave Corey, says, "Inaccuracy in the measurement of water delivery leads to significant loss of revenue for our clients. To mitigate that, we deploy M3 Enterprise Software Suite to obtain and analyze fact-based data for business decision-making. These decisions enhance efficiencies, provides expense reduction and improve revenue recovery." Further, "We have ensured that these meter test results comply with the specifications set up by the American Water Works Association (AWWA)."

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom designed software modules allowing customers to easily harness the power of new technology. It provides both new and existing customers with the ability to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to harness the power of data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions

With improvements in water meter manufacturing creating more complex meters, it is key that testing systems can keep pace. "We are the only company in the water meter testing market to offer AWWA/ISO C715 compliant equipment and software solutions," said Dave.

The utility industry has traditionally been behind in evolving with the digital world. However, with advances such as big data analytics, Smart Cities and the Internet of Things times are changing. MARS Company is a leader in shifting the waterworks industry towards a digital path and for cities and municipalities to adopt novel applications enhancing accuracy, customer service, operational efficiency and environmental conservation.

Utilities Tech Outlook is a platform that informs about the latest trends, challenges and technology solutions in the utility space. For this list they "have assessed the top utility solutions techs which have innovative ideas while also implementing the current technological trends in the sector."

Florida-based MARS Company exemplifies the evolution of an American Water Works organization originating from a grassroots manufacturing-engineering concept and evolving to a sophisticated digital Industrial Technology Manufacturing business compliant with the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards.

MARS Company will be a featured exhibitor (booth #502) at the California Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (CA-NV AWWA). The 2019 Annual Fall Conference will be held on October 21-24, 2019. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise is its patented water meter testing systems and software technology along with water system specialty products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to position itself as the leader in the water industry.

