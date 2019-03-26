MARS Company Named One of the 2018 "Top 25 Utilities Tech Solutions Providers"

OCALA, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it was recently recognized as one of the top 25 Utilities Tech Solutions Providers for 2018. This is a CIO Applications magazine annual listing of companies providing Utilities technology solutions helping clients build a competitive advantage and transform their businesses.

MARS Company is the industry leader focused on providing water meter test bench systems, M3 Enterprise Software solutions, MARS Calibration Certification (MCC) and on-site training programs. These innovative solutions are used to build a stronger network within the waterworks industry while boosting digital applications as the norm for municipalities and utility companies. With patented, award-winning, state-of-the-art technologies, the goal of the company is to lead utility management companies in recovering revenue lost due to reporting inaccuracies, real and estimated water losses via sustainable and environmentally sounds avenues.

MARS Company CEO, Dave Corey, says, "Inaccuracy in the measurement of water delivery leads to significant loss of revenue for our clients. To mitigate that, we focus heavily on meter testing and joining hands with meter manufacturers and vendors to obtain fact-based data to identify the revenue leakage and contain it." Further, "MARS continues to drive industry leadership and innovation and we are proud to be recognized as the only test bench provider that is compliant with the New C 717-18 ISO/AWWA standard," said Corey

The utility industry has traditionally been behind in evolving with the digital world. However, with advances such as big data analytics, Smart Cities and the Internet of Things; MARS Company is shifting the waterworks industry towards a digital path for cities and municipalities to adopt novel reporting applications enhancing accuracy, customer service and operations.

CIO Applications magazine provides global coverage in promoting cutting-edge technology experts, such as MARS Company, and highlighting a genre of businesses who are offering best-in-class solutions and services.

Florida-based MARS Company exemplifies the evolution of an American waterworks organization originating from a grassroots manufacturing-engineering concept and evolving to a sophisticated digital Industrial Technology Manufacturing business compliant with the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards.

MARS Company will be a featured presenter and exhibitor (booth #135) at the California Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (CA-NV AWWA) 2019 Operator Symposium Conference held on March 25-27, 2019. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

