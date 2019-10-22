MARS Company Recognized as the Only Water Meter Testing Solution Fully Compliant with ANSI/AWWA Industry Standards

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in precision water meter testing and technology solutions, today announced its Test Bench System & M3 Enterprise Software Solution. MARS has been recognized by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) as the water industry's only water meter testing solution that is fully compliant with the (ANSI)/(AWWA) industry standards. MARS Company demonstrates its industry leadership position by offering new as well existing MARS Test Bench customers new or field upgradeable equipment and software that fully comply with ANSI/AWWA industry standards, including the C715-18 standard for "Cold-Water Meters-Electromagnetic and Ultrasonic Type, for Revenue Application."

"MARS Company takes great pride in our technology and industry leadership position as further evidenced by being the only provider of fully-compliant precision test benchs and M3 Enterprise Software Solutions that meet these water-meter industry standards," said Mike Mastic, VP of Test Bench Systems at MARS Company. Mr. Mastic also serves as a member and secretary of the AWWA Water Meter Standards Committee.

MARS Company will be a featured exhibitor (booth #502) at the California Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (CA-NV AWWA). The 2019 Annual Fall Conference will be held on October 21-24, 2019. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise is its patented water meter testing systems and software technology along with water system specialty products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to position itself as the leader in the water industry.

